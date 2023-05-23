Bradford College Celebrates Ofsted ‘Good’ for Teacher Training

Teacher training provision at Bradford College has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating after a recent Ofsted inspection.

The latest report awarded all areas of Primary, Secondary, and Further Education & Skills teacher training at the College as ‘Good’, including quality, leadership, and management.

An Ofsted inspection team of 10 conducted the rigorous assessment of the Margaret McMillan School of Education at Bradford College over four days. Inspectors spoke to a total of 101 trainees and staff in 27 different schools.

The report states:

“Trainees are well prepared for the day-to-day realities of the classroom […] so that trainees can apply the theories they have been taught. They learn how to manage behaviours and how to meet the wider needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Trainees receive strong guidance on how to support pupils who speak English as an additional language.”



Inspectors also commended how staff consider the needs of disadvantaged trainees and recruit from a local area to meet the demand for teachers in Bradford. In addition, inspectors praised leaders who “use the views of trainees to inform future training and support […and] are considerate of trainees’ workload and well-being.



“Trainees have clear milestones to reach on their route to qualified teacher status [which is…] strengthened by effective communication with their link tutors.”

The report highlights several other key strengths, including working well with schools to design and implement curriculum, placing high importance on safeguarding and individual student needs, weaving inclusion and diversity through training, being up-to-date with current educational theory, and modelling effective teaching strategies.



The Ofsted inspection result is welcome news given regional teacher shortages. Earlier this year, data from teaching jobs website TeachVac showed that Bradford-district schools posted 1,085 primary and secondary vacancies through its site in 2022. This figure was up 63% compared to the previous 12 months.

Bradford College is one of the largest Initial Teacher Education (ITE) providers in the North East, Yorkshire and Humber to be inspected under the new Ofsted framework, which puts a greater focus on trainee development and the impact of ITE education. Staff at Bradford College supervise 345 trainees and apprentices across all phases of teacher training, some as far as Newcastle and Brighton.



Sarah Applewhite, Bradford College Vice Principal for Quality, Teaching & Learning, said:



“We’re thrilled that this latest Ofsted inspection recognisesour staff’s commitment to the best student outcomes and our position as one of the leading teacher training providers in the region.



“Staff at Bradford College work tirelessly to transform lives, and this report confirms that we are significantly improving outcomes for our students, schools and education providers, and the local community.”



Katya Kitching man, Education Lead for Post-Secondary Education and Training at Bradford College, added:



“We’re extremely pleased with the outcome and the very positive feedback that noted our ambitious approaches, underpinned by the Department for Education’s core content framework.



“The whole team would like to pass on thanks to our trainee teachers, our partnership schools, mentors, further and higher education colleagues, managers, quality colleagues and support staff during the recent visit – meeting inspectors, supervising trainee visits, and holding additional dialogues.”



The Margaret McMillan School of Education at Bradford College has provided extensive teacher training programmes for nearly 70 years, preparing students for vital roles in the education sector.The School offers a range of teaching and education training programmes across phases, including a BA (Hons) in Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS), a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) to Master’s level, a Level 6 Teaching Apprenticeship route with QTS, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and Training.

