Bradford College Celebrates Silver Rating from Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF)

Bradford College has been awarded an impressive ‘Silver’ quality rating from the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), a national excellence scheme managed by the Office for Students (OfS) for its undergraduate provision. In great news for the city of Bradford, the University was also awarded TEF Silver this week.



The TEF was established in 2017 to help students decide where to study. Providers can opt into the TEF which provides the Government with student data in order to reward exceptional teaching, learning and student outcomes across England.



Bradford College was awarded ‘Silver’ overall, with underpinning ratings of silver for student experience and bronze for student outcomes.



Silver represents that “the student experience and outcomes are typically very high quality, and there may be some outstanding features.” The TEF 2023 ratings will last for four years from September 2023.



Sarah Applewhite, Vice Principal Quality, Teaching & Learning, said:



“We’re delighted to achieve this rating. The TEF judging panel noticed some high-quality features and high-quality provision from the data evidenced in our submission.



“The panel agreed that our student experience and outcomes are typically of a very high quality. They also highlighted that very high-quality features apply to students from areas of multiple deprivation and traditionally low participation in higher education.



“Being given this is so important for our provision. Being recognised for both our higher education training and our student experience at the same time is a fantastic result. Thanks go to our exceptionally hard working and dedicated staff.”



Bradford College has over 185 years of experience in delivering education and is a significant regional provider of post-16 education. The rating applies to HNCs, HNDs, Foundation and Undergraduate degrees on subjects including:

Applied Sciences and Ophthalmic Dispensing

Art, Fashion and Textiles

Computing, IT, and Software Engineering

Construction Management & Engineering

Education & Early Years

Performance and Music

Social Work and Welfare



Prospective degree students will also soon benefit from the £5.8 million Garden Mills project, which will transform a campus building into flexible higher education STEM training and educational facilities for digital, science, and allied health subjects.



Plans incorporate two new flexible science laboratories, a prep-room, six higher education digital IT labs, an ophthalmic dispensing suite, clinical suite, a real-life work environment with consulting/testing booths, and a collaboration space alongside teaching spaces.

Find out more about higher education courses at Bradford College by visiting the Degree Open Evening taking place on Thursday, 12th October, 5 – 7 pm.

