Bradford College Named Top Apprenticeship Training Provider in West Yorkshire

Bradford College is celebrating after being declared the top apprenticeship training provider in West Yorkshire together with Bradford Teaching Hospitals.



The partnership won the Training Provider/Programme of the Year category at the annual West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 – the second consecutive time this has been given to the Bradford College Apprenticeship team.



The two organisations were recognised for widening participation across the district, increasing employment via the apprenticeship levy, and seeing individuals progress within the trust as qualified practitioners.



Bradford College apprentice Elise Sherry from Low Moor Primary School was also a finalist in the Advanced Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by FDM Group. Elise was selected for her grit and determination, overcoming barriers, and being a role model for the children she works with every day, showing them hard work pays off.



Held at the brand new Tileyard North in Wakefield, the gala dinner and awards ceremony celebrated apprentices, businesses, and mentors in the region who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.



Finalists across 11 categories were invited to attend the awards, presented by former ITV Calendar presenter and journalist Gaynor Barnes. Four industry experts whittled down the many entries to the final “stunning” shortlist.



Kelly McAllister, Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Bradford College, said:



“We were over the moon to get both our nominations shortlisted for the finals of this year’s West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. To then be selected as the top apprenticeship provider in the region for the second year running is a fantastic achievement for the team and Bradford College.



“A huge congratulations and thank you to our partners at Bradford Teaching Hospitals. Together we make a difference; we widen participation into a meaningful apprenticeship that creates long-lasting employment. To our apprentices who work tirelessly in the NHS helping those most in need….this is your award!!!



“Congratulations also go to our Level 3 Teaching Assistant apprentice, Elise, for being shortlisted for Advanced Apprentice of the Year and an outstanding ambassador for apprenticeships. It was fantastic to see her hard work recognised, alongside that of her exceptional lecturers, assessors, and employers.”



Katie Hopkins, Head of Community and Marketing at Tileyard North, said:



“[We were…] thrilled to host the second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in our event space, the Carding Shed, at Tileyard North. As a creative hub, we take pride in providing a platform to showcase talent and facilitate events for the community. It’s an honour to host events like this and come together to celebrate our region’s achievements.”



With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers. Bradford College has 30 years’ experience in delivering apprenticeships and working closely with over 700 employers within Bradford and the wider Leeds City Region. The College benefits from high-quality training facilities and highly qualified industry-specialist staff.



Apprenticeship programmes at various levels are offered across in-demand sectors, including healthcare, professional services, construction, engineering, dental, motor vehicle, early years, and teaching.



For more details about becoming an apprentice, vacancies, funding, or employing apprentices, visit the Bradford College website.



#WYApprenticeshipAwards

Published in