Bradford College Wins 2023 Educate North Award

Bradford College is celebrating after winning an important category at the ninth Educate North Awards held in Manchester.



The Progression to Learning & Work and 14-16 School Provision team won the Student Experience Award – HE/FE category, selected over seven other award entries.



The category recognises a further or higher education institution or team that puts students at the heart of their institution and exceeds expectations, delivering outstanding value and experience to students.



Judges chose Bradford College owing to the range of phenomenal outcomes for Progression to Learning & Work and 14-16 School Provision students, and life-changing experiences such as international sports work experience in Valencia.



Comments included that the entry had

“great vision with purpose. This team is making a real difference in a severely deprived community, offering sanctuary to vulnerable learners. Through their hard work, students are taking part in invaluable enrichment classes and some experiencing international travel for the first time.”



The HE/FE Student Experience Award was one of 29 categories handed out by TV broadcasters Jim Hancock and Dani Sinha at the Educate North Awards this year. Prizes recognise excellence, achievement, and improvement across the University, HE, FE, and Sixth Form sectors in the North of England.



The event attracts over 400 education professionals and students from further and higher education institutions, executives, and business people from across the North, together with a range of suppliers to the sector.



The Bradford School of Art Media Makeup team was also a finalist for the Music & Performing Arts category for outstanding arts provision in the North.



Matt Robinson, the Bradford College Head of Department for Progression to Learning & Work and 14-16 School Provision, said:

“It means so much to win this award and to be recognised for all the outstanding work and support we give to our students daily. Everything we do in the department is about transforming the lives of our young people to support future progression into education or employment.”



Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum added:

“We are extremely proud to win this prestigious award that demonstrates our commitment to transforming lives. The work the department has done in creating an innovative curriculum offer that supports all students on their journey with the College is fundamental to ensuring we provide an outstanding student experience. We would like to thank the judging panel for their time in considering our application and we will treasure this award.”



The awards were announced at a glittering gala dinner and ceremony at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, where Matt and representatives of his team collected the impressive trophy.



Emeritus Professor Phil Harris, Chairman of the Awards described the awards as

“a startling reminder of the excellence, innovation and brilliance of so many institutions against a backdrop of uncertainty and serious challenges across the sector in the North and the UK as a whole.



“These Awards have become a symbol of change and improvement and tonight has shown that while the sector can always adapt, care is needed for it become stronger and more sustainable in the future.”



Other highlights included a leading University Professor who donated £865,000 of royalties to charity that she received following the development of a breakthrough drug fighting breast cancer and cancer of the uterus. Professor Nicola Curtin of Newcastle University received a standing ovation as she collected the Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contribution to education and science.



The Awards were created by RM Communications (see www.robmcloughlin.com) and run in partnership with John Kennedy CBE, Interact, CCUK Audio and Media owners of Voiceworks, Smooth North West, Smooth North East and Heart Yorkshire, The Masood Entrepreneurship Centre at the Alliance Manchester Business School, Beebot AI, Fusion and IT Capital.



Educate North Awards 2024 will be open for entries in the autumn of this year.

