Bright young spark Callan White is crowned SJIB Apprentice of the Year 2025 as ceremony celebrates the cream of Scottish electrical talent

A talented young electrician has been rewarded for his outstanding commitment and skill after being crowned Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) Apprentice of the Year 2025.

Callan White, from Livingston, took home this year’s top title, which is presented in conjunction with Edmundson Electrical, after impressing judges with his technical ability, professionalism and “exceptional attitude towards learning and improvement”.

The 26-year-old, who works for H F Electrical Ltd, received his trophy from SJIB Chair Jock Simpson at a ceremony held at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood on October 9, where guests gathered to celebrate the next generation of Scotland’s electrical talent.

Callan – who moved to Scotland from Melbourne, Australia, as a teenager – was also presented with a £1,000 voucher as part of his prize, recognising his achievement in a highly competitive field of finalists.

Catherine Gillon, Secretary of the SJIB and Director of Employment Affairs at electrical trade association SELECT, said:

“Every year, the SJIB Apprentice of the Year Awards highlight the incredible talent that continues to emerge across Scotland’s electrical industry.

“Callan stood out for his exceptional performance, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond – qualities that perfectly reflect the standards we want to see in our future electricians. His success is a testament not just to his own effort, but also to the ongoing commitment of his employer, college lecturers and training officers.

“As Scotland continues its transition to net zero, our apprentices play a vital role in delivering the skills and innovation the country needs. Callan, and others like him, represent the bright future of an industry that is essential to a modern, sustainable society.”

Callan completed his apprenticeship with West Lothian College, supported by Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) Training Officer Jim Birrell, and achieved an impressive 97% in his Final Integrated Competence Assessment (FICA) earlier this year.

He said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won this award. My apprenticeship has been full of challenges, but it’s also been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“To be recognised by the SJIB among so many talented peers is a huge honour. I owe a lot to the team at H F Electrical, my lecturers at West Lothian College and to Jim Birrell for all the guidance and support they’ve given me throughout my training.”

Gary Muir, Line Manager at H F Electrical, said Callan’s professionalism and work ethic had been evident from the start. He said:

“Within weeks of joining us, it was clear Callan was going to be a success. He’s got an experienced head on his shoulders and a real drive to learn and improve.

“His work has always been of the highest standard, even in his first year, he was producing the quality of a third or fourth-year apprentice. All our engineers wanted to work with him, which says everything about his ability and attitude.

“Since qualifying, Callan has continued to excel and is now one of the most sought-after electricians in our team. We’re incredibly proud of what he’s achieved.”

This year’s competition also saw Ewan MacDonald, 22, from Inverness, and Duncan Lucy, 24, from Kilmarnock, named as finalists.

Ewan works for Ross-Shire Engineering Ltd and trained at UHI Inverness under SECTT Training Officers Graham Keil and Iain Lamont, while Duncan works for Ronnie Duncan Electrician and studied at Ayrshire College under Training Officer Daniel Flanigan.

All three finalists were presented with gift vouchers by Darren Coppola of Edmundson Electrical, who added:

“Callan, Ewan and Duncan have every reason to be proud of their success and their dedication and hard work throughout their apprenticeships are clear to see.

“We’re delighted to continue supporting the SJIB Apprentice of the Year Awards, which shine a light on the outstanding new talent entering our industry each year.”

Founded in 1969 by SELECT and Unite the Union, the SJIB continues to regulate relations between employers and employees, promote skills and competence, and support ongoing progress across Scotland’s electrical sector.

Edmundson Electrical, one of the UK’s leading electrical wholesalers, serves Scotland from more than 37 locations, supplying contractors, engineers, and public bodies across the country.