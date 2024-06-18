Acorn Training (@AcorntrainingUK) is bringing training to the high street; investing in the centre of Hanley to provide accessible learning and employment opportunities for the community

National training company, Acorn Training, has revealed its latest centre in the heart of Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. After 18 months of renovation, and a significant investment of over £348,000 in the building, the site is officially open to deliver person-centred training and employment services in the heart of the local community.

The recently renovated Hanley training centre is located within Piccadilly Arcade, spanning across units 1, 8, 9 and 10, and is just a short distance from the Potteries Shopping Centre and Regent Theatre, providing a central and accessible hub for residents which is close to both public transport links and employment opportunities in the city.

The company has transformed the buildings within Piccadilly Arcade, with the training centre spanning over three floors including study classrooms, brand new kitchens, corporate offices, dedicated computer areas, a bright and professional façade with enhanced accessibility from a newly installed lift. The centre brings new vibrancy to the arcade and provides a safe space for the community with free hot drinks and opportunities for development.

Acorn Training will deliver their comprehensive adult learning courses from the Hanley Training Centre; providing online and classroom-based teaching to help individuals to develop their skills for both life and work. Their funded courses include those relevant to the labour market and local communities in Hanley such as Retail, Customer Service, Warehousing, IT, ESOL (English for Speakers of other languages) and much more; helping to increase skills and fill vacancies in Hanley.

In addition, Acorn Training will be bringing their renowned holistic and person-centred approach to Hanley; providing tailored employability services, robust wrap-around support and breaking down barriers for those battling mental & physical health conditions, people from disadvantaged backgrounds, ex-offenders and groups such as the LGBTQ+ community and participants who are on the Department for Work and Pension (DWP) RESTART Scheme.

As Acorn Training embraces its position in the heart of Hanley, the company hopes that this contribution to the regeneration of city centre and convenient central location will help to reach some of the hardest hit in society with their offer of training and employability support.

Commenting on the new Hanley Centre, Gareth Saldanha-Fallows, Managing Director of Acorn Training, said:

“We are delighted to be fully established in the heart of Hanley, growing our presence, and providing opportunities directly on the high street. The renovation of Piccadilly Arcade demonstrates our investment in Hanley and is an important step towards helping more people to upskill and secure sustainable employment.

Our centre will serve as a welcoming and safe space to give the community easy access to education, skills and support for life and work. As the country continues to face many challenges, we hope Acorn Training will play a vital part in boosting the local economy and continue to have a positive impact on the individuals and businesses that we work with.”