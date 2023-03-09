British Esports to Launch Multi-Site Venue

British Esports, established in 2016 as the UK’s national esports federation, is thrilled to announce its plans for increased investment in the state-of-the-art National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC), the UK’s most advanced esports and education performance and training centre.

To complement the globally-recognised esports facilities, capable of attracting and developing the UK’s very best esports and creative talent, British Esports has announced it’s now acquired a multi-purpose entertainment venue, as well as brand new esports and gaming accommodation.

Combined with the multi-functional sporting, creative and educational facility, the National Esports Performance Campus, now a multi-site venue, represents a multi million-pound investment in the city of Sunderland and takes the total footprint to over 30,000 sq.ft.

Located within easy reach of the NEPC, the hub and the Grade II listed townhouses are situated in a conservation area, first established in the 17th century. Split over four floors and currently undergoing extensive renovation and internal refurbishment to restore them to separate residential dwellings, the esports and gaming houses are scheduled to open in late Spring 2023.

Providing accommodation for up to 25 people, the fully self-contained properties will feature separate living and leisure areas, plus a cutting edge digital performance and gaming room, kitted out with the very latest in gaming and creative technology.

Designed to stimulate team and player performance as well as a healthy, balanced lifestyle, the fully managed accommodation alongside the National Esports Performance Campus will seek to deliver greater success on the international esports stage.

The National Esports Performance Campus, scheduled to open in late 2023, is an 11,000 sq.ft, 1:1 acre esports training and educational complex, split across two floors, featuring state-of-the art creative, educational, coaching and training facilities, with provision for over 150 students.

The venue will feature the very latest in digital and computing technology, a 100 seater esports arena, dedicated esports stage, classrooms, performance and training rooms, broadcast and content production facilities, sim racing and much more.

As a founding member of the Global Esports Federation, British Esports will be the first amongst its 120 members to have its own dedicated esports campus, ensuring that the UK is continuing to lead the development of esports education, infrastructure, and opportunity.

“We are proud to be making a significant investment in Sunderland and the North East with a new multi-site venue capable of attracting and developing the digital forward society of tomorrow,” said Andy Payne OBE, Chair, British Esports. “We are excited to be developing infrastructure for the UK esports ecosystem, but, as part of the UK’s national levelling up campaign, we are equally thrilled that the people of the North East will have an incredible facility on their doorstep.”

“Sunderland is a hugely ambitious city, and one that fully embraces the transformative power of digital to bring communities together, so it is fitting that a sport that is built on digital and technology is investing so significantly here,” said Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council. “British Esports’ investment in Riverside Sunderland with its Performance Campus and in Sunniside with the gaming accommodation, fits perfectly with our regeneration programme, which is transforming both of these parts of the city centre, and we’re delighted to be working closely with them to support them with their plans.”

British Esports is committed to delivering on its vision of establishing Great Britain as one of the leading esports nations globally, within the next 10 years. We are focused on promoting esports throughout the UK by increasing the levels of awareness, diversity, engagement and involvement, improving esports standards, by driving investment in education, business innovation, accessibility and infrastructure as well as inspiring its communities and showcasing British esports talent by providing clear career pathways, opportunities, specialist training, world-class education, coaching and support.

To help realise its long-term vision, British Esports will continue to collaborate with partners, sponsors and brands across education, esports, technology, sports, and safeguarding in pursuit of its goals.

For more information on the National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC), the Esports and Gaming accommodation, or British Esports, please contact or visit www.britishesports.org.

