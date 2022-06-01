Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy celebrates a successful season with a clash of the champions

Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy has celebrated a successful, championship-winning season by welcoming English champions Hartpury College for a training session.

The 2021-22 Rugby Academy performance programme has been the most successful one since the Academy gained its A License five years ago. The players have seen success in the Association of Colleges RFU premier league and were crowned Welsh Schools and Colleges League and Cup champions.

Eight Rugby Academy players contested national squad representation: Harrison James and Mackenzie Martin at U20 level, while Harrison Bellamy, Ethan Rudyj, Saul Hurley, Lucas De La Rua and Gabe Lacey played at U18 level. A further 12 players represented Cardiff Rugby at U18 level.

“How do you ensure that you are always edging forward, not content with a record year?” CAVC Head of Rugby Martyn Fowler asked. “Our thought was to train with and play against the very best teams in the country on a regular basis to push and stretch the coaches and playing group until they are comfortable in uncomfortable positions on a consistent basis in game scenarios.”

To this end, the Rugby Academy welcomed English Schools and Colleges champions Hartpury College to the College’s state of the art community sports facility Canal Park for a training session. Further meetings and matches are planned for August and September.

Hartpury Coach Wayne Thompson said: “Visiting the CAVC campus and undertaking a live training session against CAVC 1stXV was hugely beneficial for both the players and coaches at Hartpury, as we as a College are always looking at ways and means to test ourselves against strongest opposition possible.

“The live training session enabled some of the best players at U18 level to pit themselves against their peers of similar ability, in an environment that provided an invaluable development and learning tool for both the players and coaches involved. It is great to be able to facilitate sessions such as this and we look forward to joining up again over the coming months and into next season.”

The CAVC Rugby Academy is made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. The Academy provides a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.

