CCBC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2023

In 2022, Caerphilly County Borough Council appointed more than 20 apprentices in a range of roles throughout various council service areas.

Some of these roles included administrative apprentices, countryside ranger apprentices, a communications apprentice, aquatic tutor apprentices, along with many others.

Caerphilly is committed to providing opportunities in various roles within the organisation in order for apprentices and employees to achieve progression in their careers. Caerphilly has a rich history of nurturing apprentices who climb through the ranks of the organisation.

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2023, we will be sharing some stories of some of our apprentices journeys so far.

Rebecca Pitman, Communications Apprentice, said

“Starting an apprenticeship with the council was an amazing opportunity. I have learnt so much as I am learning and working at the same time. I am currently doing a course as a part of my apprenticeship which will lead to me gaining a qualification in digital communication, something that will help me going forward with my career.”

Cllr Nigel George, Cabinet member for Corporate Services and Property, said

“I am really pleased to see that our apprenticeship programme is benefiting many people and that we are reinforcing our commitment to giving younger people opportunities to start a career as well as showing people that apprenticeships are a great route into well-paid employment.”

