CCEP Head Announced as New Fellow of The 5% Club

Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has been announced as a new Fellow of The 5% Club.

Sharon joins ten existing Fellows in a scheme that recognises outstanding individuals who have driven inspired action across and within The 5% Club movement, and have impacted positively on the delivery of increased, inclusive and accessible workplace learning for all.

The 5% Club’s Fellows act as role models for other members and share guidance. They also work as ambassadors and help the Club network more widely. In addition, Fellows help shape The 5% Club’s thinking and operational activities and will be invited to sit on The Club’s Business Leadership Council or Advisory Panel.

The title was awarded at The 5% Club’s Business Leadership Council launch at the BT Tower on 6 June. The event was independently chaired by Rt Hon Anne Milton and explored workplace learning in the context of the General Election.

Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said:

“I am so delighted to be awarded a Fellowship by The 5% Club – it’s a real honour. To be recognised by such an important organisation and get the opportunity to help them drive their work further is fantastic.

“I first started working with The 5% Club in 2020 and it has gone from strength to strength. Their commitment to supporting employers to adopt earn and learn opportunities is second to none and has no doubt opened up an incredible number of opportunities for young people. It’s been a real privilege to work with The 5% Club over the last few years and I’m looking forward to helping the team continue their great work.”

Faheem Khan, a Trustee of The 5% Club and Founder of Future Leaders, who presented Sharon with her Fellowship said:

“Sharon is one of those special people that once you’ve met her, you don’t forget her. It was a real honour to award her Fellowship and it was a brilliant way to recognise all she has done for The 5% Club.

“The network of Fellows help the Club to influence thinking and ensure we are driving meaningful social impact, and Sharon is well placed to join them. We constantly see her at events and meetings in the sector and she’s a brilliant advert for early careers and advocating for young people. Congratulations again, Sharon!”