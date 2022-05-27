Cereal-sly good apprenticeship opportunity at Kellogg’s UK head office

Cereal giant Kellogg’s has an opportunity for two apprentices to join its team at the MediaCityUK headquarters in Manchester.

This will be the second time the business has offered an apprenticeship scheme at its UK head office, and is in addition to the apprenticeship programme that has been running at its Trafford Park factory since 1957.

Successful candidates will have the chance to take part in a three-year programme and gain invaluable experience with one of the world’s largest food companies.

The roles will provide apprentices with hands on experience in several head office teams including sales, marketing, and supply chain. They will also gain two qualifications with ‘Apprenticeships at Salford City College’ completing a Business Admin Level 3 Apprenticeship in the first year.

Christopher Hayden-Hayes, Kellogg’s HR director for the UK & Ireland said:

“We launched our commercial apprenticeship programme in 2020 and it’s been great to see those apprentices progress within our business. We’re now looking for two more apprentices to join the Kellogg’s team, it’s a great opportunity to get hands-on and varied experience with the UK’s favourite breakfast brand – gaining invaluablequalifications along the way.”

The apprentices will determine their final two years and decide to join the sales or marketing team – offering them the opportunity to choose whether they gain either a Sales or Marketing Executive Level 4 Apprenticeship.

Evie Pickering, who has been in the apprenticeship scheme for 18 months said:

“I’ve really enjoyed working at Kellogg’s so far! The environment here is so friendly and welcoming and everyone will always make time for you. As an apprentice you feel like a really valued member of the team and you’re always supported, respected and encouraged in your work.”

Kellogg’s is encouraging applicants to think outside the cereal box when applying for the roles, suggesting candidates choose a format of application that suits them. Suggestions include an interactive digital CV, a video or a traditional CV and cover letter. Applicants must meet the following criteria: Grade C in Maths, English and one other subject at GCSE and 3 A-Levels (or equivalent) at grade C or above.

Allan Milne, Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Salford City College, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Kellogg’s on this innovative apprenticeship programme. The opportunities available will ensure that the successful candidates will receive a fantastic experience with a great organisation.”

Applications and further questions should be sent to before the deadline on 5th June 2022.

Published in