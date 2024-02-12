City College Plymouth Celebrates South West Apprentices’ Successes at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

City College Plymouth (@cityplym) has demonstrated its commitment to honouring the hard work and achievements of its apprentices by hosting the very first College Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony on Thursday 8 February.

This significant event, which took place at Plymouth Argyle Football Club, showcased the remarkable talents and accomplishments of the College’s apprentices over the last academic year. The ceremony was marked by a blend of excitement and pride as apprentices, their families, College staff, employers and distinguished guests from the local business community gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Award winners, their families, College staff and employer guests were treated to a performance from Imogen Early, a College music student, as well as an engaging address from special guest speaker, Ben Towers. A celebrated and award-winning entrepreneur, Ben has left an undeniable mark on the business world through his groundbreaking ventures and dedication to fostering employee well-being. He highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and the commitment that City College has to fostering this initiative for its students.

City College Plymouth is immensely proud of its robust Apprenticeship programme, which is deeply rooted in collaboration with local employers. These relationships with businesses and organisations across Devon and Cornwall allow the College to offer Apprenticeships that are not only rigorous and industry-relevant, but tailored to meet the specific needs of the local community. By working hand-in-hand with a diverse range of employers, the College ensures their apprentices receive the best possible training and experience, preparing them for successful careers.

Awards were presented across departments, industries and disciplines to recognise the amazing work our apprentices have accomplished in the past year, with final awards presented to Siobhan England by the College’s Students’ Union and Emily Taylor by the Board of Governors in recognition for their positive contributions to College life.

The final award of the evening went to Piotr Pelka who received the Chief Executive’s Award. Piotr embarked on his Apprenticeship journey in 2021, overcoming unprecedented challenges during the global pandemic. Not only did he achieve level 2 qualifications in English and maths, but he also earned a full distinction for his end-point assessment last July.

City College’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, expressed her pride in the apprentices’ achievements, stating,

“This evening is a testament to the exceptional talent and perseverance of our apprentices. Their inspiring journeys of personal and professional growth truly embody the spirit of our College.

I am confident that the skills and experiences they have gained here will propel them towards successful and fulfilling careers. I couldn’t be prouder of them and I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

