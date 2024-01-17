Closing the Skills Gap! learndirect Launches Online Degree Pathway Course in Quantity Surveying to Boost Construction Job Market

With a QS skills gap in the UK persisting, learndirect has introduced an online degree pathway programme that enables quantity surveyors of the future to get qualified from the comfort of their own home.

More than 55% of companies surveyed in the UK have been struggling to recruit skilful Quantity Surveyors, according to the 2023 Construction Monitoring report by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

In fact, the construction industry as a whole in the UK has a labour shortage, with the UK Trade Skills Index 2023 claiming that 937,000 professionals are needed over the next 10 years.

By launching the Quantity Surveying Online Degree Pathway course, learndirect can reach aspiring QS professionals all across the UK, getting them prepared for an RICS accredited role without the need for in-person training.

Instead of being restricted to on-campus learning, people can avoid uprooting their lives by studying for their degree online with learndirect.

The course, delivered in partnership with APC Online Training Academy, is comprised of Skills & Education Group Awards (SEG) accredited Level 4 and Level 5 diplomas in Quantity Surveying, which represent Year 1 and Year 2 of a university degree. Upon completion of the programme, learners will complete Year 3 at a partnered university.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at learndirect, said:

“We’re delighted to launch our brand-new Quantity Surveying Online Degree Pathway course, working alongside SEG and the APC Online Training Academy to deliver a programme that can propel a learner towards becoming a fully qualified QS. With this skill set in high demand by businesses across the UK, we’re helping to fill the gap by providing online training, which allows us to provide opportunities to those who otherwise may be unable or unwilling to commit to full-time in-person study.”

Mark Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at APC Training Ltd, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with learndirect to deliver aspiring Quantity Surveyors an online experience that will guide them towards an RICS accreditation. Partnering with the largest online education provider in the UK will open doors for many people across the country, giving them an opportunity to embark on a rewarding career.”

As technological advancements affect the operation of industries all over the world, construction is no different, with digital means transforming the field of quantity surveying.

With Building Information Modelling (BIM) tools and cost estimation software developing rapidly, learners can get to grips with the impact of digital technology in construction during their studies with learndirect, as well as the importance of sustainable practices.

This course is the latest in a growing portfolio of Online Degree Pathways, which also includes subjects in psychology, law, computing, management for health and social care and more.

