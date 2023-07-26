Coleg Glynllifon award winner earns place on national scheme for young farmers

Coleg Glynllifon award winner Lea Williams has been selected for the Farming Connect Agri Academy Junior Programme.

Lea, from Llansannan in Denbighshire was named overall winner at Coleg Glynllifon’s recent prize day, after completing her Level 3 Agriculture studies.

The 18-year-old has now received a boost to her career ambitions as one of 12 young people from across Wales selected for the Agri Academy.

The initiative, for aspiring farmers aged 16-19, offers work experience with key industry players, as well as training and networking opportunities.

This week, Lea and the other successful applicants have been at the Royal Welsh Show. They will also go on an overseas study visit to the Netherlands, receive training in running their own business and handling media, and have opportunities to chair meetings and voice their opinions.

As the daughter of parents who have worked hard to buy their own beef and sheep farm, Lea would like to follow in their footsteps and achieve the same herself one day.

In her spare time she helps out on the farm, doing everything from feeding the livestock and handling cattle to managing the family’s holiday accommodation and egg and honey sales business.

Lea being presented with her Achiever of the year award by Lesley Griffiths, Rural Affairs minister

She said: “I love taking care of everyone and everything and of course the ultimate job of farmers is to look after their livestock, while also looking after the population that needs to be fed.”

Lea is treasurer of Llansannan Young Farmers Club, and is also a keen singer, having won prizes at competitions including the National Eisteddfod from a very young age.

As she looks ahead to her future career, which may include running her own business, Lea is excited to build on her knowledge during the Agri Academy Junior Programme.

She said: “It will also be good to meet other young people who have similar interests to mine, to share ideas and to learn from each other.’’

Lea and the other successful Agri Academy candidates will go on farm and supply chain visits in Llŷn next month and Ceredigion in the autumn, plus a trip to the Netherlands at the end of August.

They will also receive training sessions in dealing with the media, entrepreneurship and knowing the industry, before a ceremony at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in November, followed by a closing session in Bala next February.

Lea said she has had the ideal preparation for her career in farming thanks to the Agriculture course at Coleg Glynllifon.

Following her success at the land-based education college prize day last month, Lea said: “Studying agriculture at Glynllifon has been the best decision for me for my post-16 education.

“I have had work experience, trips, practical work, the best education and lived away from home. I would thoroughly recommend this course to anyone.”

Lea was presented with her award from the college by Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs.

