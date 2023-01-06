Commentary on 2023 enterprise tech predictions from Shankar Balakrishnan, Area Vice President, Anaplan

Prediction: AI/ML will become a powerful driver of enterprise workflow automation

“As economic uncertainty continues to create challenges for corporations, we’ll see a significant uptick in the adoption of intelligent automation as business leaders look to do more with less. Specifically, low-code no-code automation tools capable of optimizing workflow efficiency and generating quick value through all parts of the business. CIOs will work with non-technical business users across all departments to fully understand and document daily workflows to determine which processes can be automated. The answers will span use cases ranging from financial workflows to workforce management and beyond. For product leaders, the question will be – ‘what is the intelligent automation journey for my product or application?’”

Prediction: Low-code no-code capabilities will empower the evolving workforce and spark a rise in citizen developers

“There is a big opportunity for the CIO to influence the business when you are thinking about trying to do more with less. In 2023, there will be a larger focus on building productivity tools on top of the cloud, with an emphasis on DevOps and developer productivity tools. CIOs and tech leaders are already prioritizing more workflow-driven capabilities when inserting AI into use cases, allowing skilled workers more time to focus on the strategic, value-add tasks at hand. However, new innovation often requires next-level capabilities – creating a skills gap within the workforce and therefore, new challenges for workforce planning. In the year ahead, low-code no-code capabilities will enable IT professionals and citizen developers to drive innovation within DevOps and address their own development needs without needing to acquire deep knowledge of coding in specific areas.”

Prediction: Enterprise security and compliance management will become an even greater priority

“Security will remain a top concern for nearly every organization given the sheer financial, operational, and reputational risks of cutting budgets or corners on cybersecurity. However, as we enter into a recession and downsizing measures continue, we will see an influx of CIOs and CISOs adopting structured automation in order to do more with less, without sacrificing security. Specifically, I predict there will be a spike in sales and increased implementation of tools that help automate governance, credentialing, and compliance workflows. Investing in these tools will allow organizations to take advantage of critical SaaS capabilities, including cloud security, risk assessment, mis-figuration identification, and corporate data protection, to ensure operations remain secure as the business scales.

Prediction: The SaaSification of use cases will be on the rise as the secular shift to the cloud continues

“In recent years, cloud acceleration has meant companies have taken on prem investments to the cloud. As this secular trend continues and we enter the next phase of development in 2023, companies will begin to build new cloud capabilities using AI, machine learning and workflow automation to create new enterprise layers.

In the year ahead, CIOs will look to increase efficiencies with cloud capabilities at the forefront – specifically providing more complete application-based solutions as opposed to platform-based solutions. By enabling platforms with more SaaS-style apps, companies will deliver faster time-to-value to customers and enable them to solve more use cases faster. This will benefit the enterprise ecosystem as whole, providing better customer insights for front offices to increase their understanding of customer behavior and in turn, improve sales, contact center experiences and overall customer success. App-based capabilities will also unite siloed departments within middle offices to work more cohesively with front offices to provide these insights via analytics. This will present a big opportunity for CIOs to influence the business when looking to do ‘more with less.’”

Published in