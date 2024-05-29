Conservatives aim to boost Apprenticeships by 100,000 per year to replace ‘rip off’ Degrees

Rishi Sunak has announced that if the Conservative Party win the next General Election on the 4th July 2024, they will replace ‘rip off Degrees’ with 100,000 Apprenticeships by 2029.

The Conservative Party plans to create 100,000 new apprenticeships annually by 2029/30, at an estimated cost of £885 million. To fund this initiative, they propose shutting down ‘underperforming university courses’, redirecting students to employment or better-performing programs. They highlight that this strategy would also save money on student loans for these ‘under performing’ courses.

The Conservative Party proposed scrapping courses for 13% of students to save £910m by 2030. They argued that removing courses leading to lower earnings would reduce unpaid student debt or when graduates do not earn enough money to pay back their student loan. The party assumed 75% of affected students would find jobs or apprenticeships instead. The Conservatives claimed the savings would fund 100,000 new apprenticeships annually by the next parliament’s end.

Rishi Sunak said:

“Improving education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet for boosting life chances. So, it’s not fair that some university courses are ripping young people off.

“Thanks to our plan, apprenticeships are much higher quality than they were under Labour. And now we will create 100,000 more, by putting an end to rip-off degrees and offering our young people the employment opportunities and financial security they need to thrive.

“That’s the choice at this election – the Conservatives with our clear plan to grow the economy and give people the opportunities they need for a secure future, or Labour who have no plan and would take us back to square one.”

The rival political parties views on the Conservatives creating 100,000 more Apprenticeships per year

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to the Conservatives’ announcement on apprenticeships, said:

“It is laughable that the Tories, who have presided over a halving of apprenticeships for young people, are now announcing this.

“Why on earth should parents and young people believe they’ll create training opportunities now, after 14 years of failing to deliver opportunities for young people and the skills needed to grow our economy?

“Labour will get our economy growing again by gearing apprenticeships to young people and delivering a new Growth and Skills Levy to provide the skills businesses need. We’ll create a new generation of Technical Excellence Colleges, working with employers and our world class universities, to get people into good jobs in their area.”

Responding to the Conservative party’s announcement on apprenticeships, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson, Munira Wilson MP said:

“The Conservative party has broken the apprenticeship system and this announcement does nothing to address the major issues the sector faces.

“The shockingly low pay for those on apprenticeships will remain, doing nothing to encourage more people to take apprenticeships up or tackle soaring drop out rates.

“This treatment of apprentices as second-class workers will only continue under the Conservatives.

“Urgent reform is needed, not more muddled, ill-thought through bluster from a party that has decimated our education sector and our economy.”

The Liberal Democrat’s Education team highlighted that data from the House of Commons Library shows that there were almost 160,000 fewer apprenticeship starts in 2022/23 compared with six years ago.