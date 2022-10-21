Coventry College partners with online platform to support construction industry talent

A West Midlands college is helping to lay the foundations for new careers in the construction industry after partnering with an online talent platform.

Coventry College has joined forces with Talentview Construction to help young people find construction apprenticeships and qualifications and make the most of new opportunities in Coventry, Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

The platform, which is free for students and school leavers to join, is designed to highlight useful careers information and opportunities and connect students looking for first jobs and work experience in construction with employers looking for new talent.

A dedicated Coventry College page – which details apprenticeships, programme types and open days, as well as information for employers looking to upskill their workforce – is now live.

Alongside the support of the college, students will have the chance to find out more about employers, sign up to alerts for jobs and training opportunities, and build a profile to highlight their skills and experience and stand out to employers.

The platform is delivered by the Construction Talent Retention Scheme (CTRS), the Construction Leadership Council, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) with support from a range of employers, industry bodies, professional institutions, colleges and construction unions.

Emma Ingram, Head of Employer Engagement at Coventry College said: “We are thrilled to bolster our already strong industry employer links by partnering with Talentview Construction.

“The online platform will help us to ensure each learner has the chance to take ownership of their career paths and, with our support, make the most of the opportunities in the region.

“There is a host of fantastic employers in the region and we are delighted to have another method of ensuring our talented learners have access to them, and work opportunities both during and after their studies.”

Clive Jennings, Engagement Manager at Talentview, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Coventry College to raise awareness of construction platforms available to both employers and students alike.

“It is our goal to find the right individual for the right company and job role, helping young people find the right vocation for them while addressing the skills need in the industry.”

Published in