Degreed Achieves Spotlight Status on SAP Store to connect Learning to Skill Development

Degreed’s integration with SAP SuccessFactors Learning continues to enhance skill-building and provide valuable skills insights throughout the entire workforce.

Degreed, the technology suite that combines lifelong learning and data-driven development, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its partnership with SAP. Today, the company has achieved spotlight status on SAP® Store. This achievement represents a natural evolution in the collaborative efforts of both companies over the past few years, reflecting the strong performance of Degreed on SAP Store and the success its customers are experiencing.

As a trusted member of the SAP ecosystem, Degreed is at the forefront of creating enhanced learning experiences that focus on the critical skills that organizations and individuals need to fulfill today’s business goals and tomorrow’s strategy.

Integrated with SAP SuccessFactors Learning, the Degreed solution has been successfully deployed across a variety of organizations around the globe and has resonated with users of SAP solutions as organizations seek to drive higher levels of engagement with their employees. Thanks to continued demand for the solution, spotlight status was conferred upon Degreed within one year of being listed in the SAP Store.

The spotlight status further solidifies the robustness and enterprise-readiness of the Degreed solution which delivers daily learning opportunities, skill-building resources, insightful analytics, and expert services.

Sanjay Advani, Global VP, Alliances & Strategic Partnerships at Degreed, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the positive impact it has had on customers. He stated,

“SAP has a partner program that is unique in the industry and that delivers great value to our joint customers. Leveraging our partnership with SAP, the Degreed integration team creates a seamless experience for customers so data can be shared between the two platforms, which enables customers to unlock greater value from both solutions. Customers appreciate that the Degreed solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Learning for an improved user experience.

Advani further emphasized the benefits reported by customers, stating,

“We’re seeing employees at our customers’ organizations consuming more learning and having greater clarity on learning and talent development opportunities. By connecting learning to skill development, Degreed empowers SAP SuccessFactors Learning users to gather comprehensive data on the skills their employees are building through the Degreed platform.”

Looking ahead, the Degreed product team is actively collaborating with SAP teams on a bilateral sync that will be available in Fall 2023. This effort will further enhance the integration between the two platforms, ensuring organizations have the necessary skill insights to facilitate continuous learning, inform effective upskilling initiatives, and support strategic workforce planning.

Degreed is available on a license basis on SAP® Store, to the leading organizations who use SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

