Develop Training embark on project to improve the quality of life for communities in Kenya

Leading provider of Compliance, Technical and Safety training, Develop Training is embarking on a project that will help to change the lives of communities in remote and impoverished areas of Nakuru, Kenya.

Partnering with Derby County Community Trust (DCCT), Develop Training will be sending three employees to Nakuru next month to develop utility systems that will help improve the lives of the communities and their children by helping to install systems that deliver clean water and sanitation. Michele Clark, Daryll Garavan and Danny Connor will also be offering training to the community to empower and enable them to maintain and sustain the equipment and systems independently for decades to come as well as helping to teach and maintain the school and community.

Daryll Garavan, Operational Training Manager at Develop Training, said: “The Kenya Project is a life-changing initiative that will help to improve the quality of living for those in the poorest communities on our planet. With some schools having thousands of pupils and only a handful of toilets, no sewage systems, and no sanitary support for young girls, it is an honour to be able to work on making a difference within these communities and providing a life-long legacy.”

The Kenya project is ran by DCCT who annually bring together an army of volunteers to undertake projects in areas around Nakuru.

To support the project, Develop Training has held a series of fundraising events over the past few months to raise funds for the cause. If you would like to make a donation, please visit the JustGiving page to contribute towards purchasing essential supplies and equipment for the Nakuru community.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/develop-training-rams-in-kenya

Published in