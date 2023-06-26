DF Capital partners with The Manchester College

DF Capital today announced that it has partnered with The Manchester College, the largest further education college in the UK, to help deliver a T Level programme in Finance.

T Levels are new two-year technical courses that provide students with a high-quality alternative to A Levels. Launched in September 2020, T Levels bring together employers and education providers to create programmes that meet the needs of industry and prepare students for entry into skilled employment, further training or degree level study.

In addition to offering students practical and knowledge-based learning, T Levels also provide on-the-job experience through extended industry placements.

Working closely with the College, DF Capital has been involved in co-designing the curriculum to ensure it is both current and relevant, and will be actively involved in:

Delivering lectures, running workshops and participating in masterclasses

Providing industry placements

Coordinating live auditions and mock interviews

Offering mentoring to individual students

Running and judging competitions with groups of students

Helping students to discover jobs that aren’t necessarily obvious to them

Carl D’Ammassa, CEO at DF Capital, commented:

“Here at DF Capital we embrace the power of education and industry collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Manchester College to deliver a transformative T Level programme in Finance. Together, we aspire to ignite the sparks of ambition in students, providing them with practical skills, real-world experience, and a pathway to success. Through our active involvement, from delivering lectures to offering industry placements and mentoring, we hope to empower the next generation of finance professionals to discover their true potential and seize exciting opportunities.”

Christine Kenyon, Deputy Principal at The Manchester College, added:

“Our Industry Excellence Academy offer includes our T Level courses, which combine theory, practical and classroom learning with a minimum 45-day industry placement. Our programmes give students the skills and experience required to progress directly into work or further study once they’ve completed their studies. Without the backing of our employer partners, none of this would be possible and we’re truly grateful to Carl and the team at DF Capital for their support and commitment to ensuring our students become the next generation of industry excellence.”

