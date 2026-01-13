Don’t leave young workers’ futures to ‘accidental managers’

Leading UK bosses are warning that any reductions in funding for management training will make it harder to solve the UK’s youth unemployment crisis. They argue that if we want young people to get – and keep – jobs, we need trained managers to mentor and support them.

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has launched a petition today. They are calling on the government to listen to the country’s job-creators and protect management apprenticeships as new changes to the “Growth and Skills Levy” are rolled out.

The CMI points out a major gap: 82% of managers are promoted into their roles without any formal training, so-called ‘accidental managers’. Without these vital skills, many bosses struggle to support young staff just starting their careers.

Ann Francke OBE, CEO of the CMI, says: “Getting young people into work doesn’t happen through policy commitments, it happens on the shop floor, in the office, and on the building site. Too often, a talented young person loses confidence and quits because their first boss didn’t know how to manage them. To keep young people in the workforce, we have to train the people who lead them.”

Businesses say they like the idea of new, shorter courses for things like AI training. However, they are worried that the Government is focusing so much on under-22s that they are forgetting the managers who keep businesses running every day.

Why management matters for the economy:

The Productivity Gap: Experts say that up to half of the "productivity gap" between the UK and the US is due to poor management.

High Demand: 1 in 4 jobs currently in "high demand" are management roles.

Big Value: Management apprenticeships added £120 million to the UK economy in just one year.

Fiona Dawson CBE (President of the CMI and Non-Executive Director at LEGO, Marks & Spencer, Kerry and Reckitt), said:

“Managers play an essential role in all organisations, running teams and delivering change. We must invest in their training if we want to give young people the future they deserve, by giving managers the development required to lead effectively.”

James Reed CBE (CEO and Chair of the Reed Group and President-Elect of CMI), said:

“Employers need managers who can communicate clearly and get the best out of people. Cutting management training at a time when it should more obviously be expanded will short-change our economy”.

The CMI is urging the government to listen to employers. Training managers isn’t just a “nice-to-have” – it’s the best way to ensure young people don’t just find any job, but start a lasting career. And it will help boost the growth and productivity agenda so vital for the U.K.

Sign the petition here.

The petition has already been signed by representatives from a wide-range of UK employers and apprentices, including BT Openreach, Capita, Center Parcs, G4S, Brown’s Hotel, Legal & General and a host of NHS Trusts.

