Dynamic duo of student dietitians shortlisted for a national award

Two dedicated student nutritionists from the University of Chester have been shortlisted for a national award.

Fiona Macintosh and Kaitlyn Black are in the forerunning for the 2023 CN Awards in the Student of the Year category for their outstanding achievements, exceptional leadership, and unwavering dedication to supporting their fellow students.

Nominated by Luke Davies, Nutrition and Dietetics Programme Leader at the University, Fiona and Kaitlyn have not only excelled in their studies but have also created opportunities to empower and assist their fellow students.

Since starting their course in September 2022, the pair put themselves forward to be the Secretary and President of a new Nutrition Society within Chester Students’ Union, with a vision to help other students make the most out of their university experience.

Within just a few weeks, the Society attracted more than 50 members, and their Instagram page @uocnutritionsociety – with its ‘story takeovers’ and Top Tips Tuesdays – has amassed a strong following thanks to its posts which aim to inspire, educate and promote a deeper understanding of dietetics and career pathways.

They’ve also organised a whole host of activities including a workshop with graduates Francesca Allsop and Molly McEntee-Morris who provided invaluable insights into the world of dietetics beyond graduation, plus an information day where student peers were able to share their experiences of attending placements while studying.

During Nutrition and Hydration Week they also organised an interactive information point on campus, engaging with staff, visitors, and students.

In addition to their remarkable work within the Nutrition Society, Student Ambassador Fiona, from Telford, has volunteered at a local hospital, providing help and support to patients on a weekly basis while Kaitlyn, from Liverpool, has acted as a spokesperson in an interview aimed at enlightening college students about the field of dietetics and the student experience.

Speaking about their nomination, the duo said:

“We both had lots of fun whilst leading the Nutrition Society throughout the year. Our aim was to give students helpful and fun events and it’s lovely that our hard work in doing that has been recognised.”

Lecturer Luke Davies added:

“Fiona and Kaitlyn have gone above and beyond to foster a sense of community and connection at the University, organising regular monthly social events to encourage students from different year groups to interact and learn from one another.

“Their commitment to supporting their peers has been commendable, ensuring that all students feel prepared and confident in their professional journeys.

“The 2023 CN Awards honour exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to the field and we are thrilled that Fiona and Kaitlyn have been shortlisted – we think they are fantastic leaders who will become super dietitians in the future.”

Voting for the awards closes on July 20th.

Published in