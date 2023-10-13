ECA helps Welsh Government consultation on Net Zero Skills

Welsh Government has announced a consultation on the future skills needed for the country’s transition to net zero by 2050. It’s Net Zero Sector Skills Consultation cites evidence about the current skilled electrical workforce from ECA (Electrical Contractors’ Association), the Climate Change Committee, along with the Regional Skills Partnerships and the Just Transition Call for Evidence.

It comes on the day ECA, the leading electrotechnical body, holds its Project Net Zero Roadshow in Newport with keynote speaker Wyn Prichard, Chair of the Optimized Retrofit Programme Skills and Training Group. The Roadshow is looking at the practical delivery of net zero, and the huge opportunities for businesses.

The Net Zero Sector Skills Consultation sets out the Welsh Government’s understanding of the current position on skills for eight sectors. It links to existing policy commitments and the skills needed in the short, medium and long term. The outcome of this consultation will support the development of sector skills Roadmaps.

Wyn Prichard said:

“We need to take a collaborative approach across all sectors to improve the training landscape if we are serious about tackling net zero. The Welsh Government understands the importance trade bodies such as ECA play in helping them understand the skills electrical firms need to pivot their work to net zero and the gaps that need addressing.”

ECA’s Director of Workforce and Public Affairs, Andrew Eldred, speaking at the Newport Project Net Zero Roadshow, said:

“As the main trade and employer association for electrotechnical and engineering services contractors, our Members attach great importance to technical education, and have a desire to improve the number and quality of technical education outcomes in Wales. We are pleased our detailed mapping of skills and training in Wales has supported this consultation document. We trust this will lead to a larger pool of qualified electricians ready and able to deliver the net zero programme to achieve Welsh Government targets.”

ECA will be holding further Project Net Zero Roadshows in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man in November.

Published in