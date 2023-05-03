eCommerce pioneers give college students work placement boost

A LEADING logistics business is giving Coleg Cambria students a platform to fulfil vital work placements.

Delta Fulfilment is offering all first year Engineering learners four weeks of experience at its state-of-the-art facility in Bedwell Road, Wrexham.

The company, which supports eCommerce firms and their customers, is growing rapidly and hopes candidates will return to them in the future, having completed their studies.

Jake Shaw, Warehouse Manager at Delta Fulfilment, is pleased to help young people garner real-time, real life work experience given the challenges in securing placements post-pandemic.

He said: “We recently had the pleasure of hosting three first-year Engineering students from the college’s Bersham Road site.

“We gave them an introduction of what it was like to work in a fast-paced PPE-regulated environment, meeting requirements for multiple customers and end-users and ensuring working practices were conducted safely.

“They had the opportunity to work across various tasks within our departments and gain new skills and experience to take back with them to share with their peers.

“We look forward to working closely with the college and more students from this course going forward.”

Daytun Unitt, a WorldSkills UK Training Manager and lecturer in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Cambria, thanked Delta Fulfilment for its support.

He added: “It is fantastic to see local companies like this provide valuable work experience for our enhanced learners.

“It is not only a vital part of them gaining a framework for their qualification, but a motivation that shows them what the world of work is really all about.”

Visit www.deltafulfilment.co.uk for more on Delta Fulfilment.

