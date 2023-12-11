Edtechs partner to launch simplified route to apprenticeship assessment

Two of the biggest names in the edtech market have joined forces to develop a single, integrated digital solution to deliver all end point assessment needs within the rapidly evolving apprenticeship market.

Together, end point assessment (EPA) management provider Skilltech Solutions and global assessment and learning software company risr/ are aiming to transform the apprenticeship assessment landscape, delivering a simplified experience for apprentices, learners, administrators and assessors.

The partnership combines the two companies’ existing software platforms into one integrated solution to maximise value for EPA organisations (EPAOs). risr/’s exam and assessment delivery platform, used by some of the world’s foremost medical awarding bodies and allied health organisations, now powers EpaPRO, Skilltech’s flagship EPA management tool used by the UK’s leading EPAOs.

It means EpaPRO customers can now design and conduct assessments via a range of digital delivery methods directly from one system, as well as manage administration processes such as registrations, gateway, scheduling and delivering feedback.

risr/’s assessment and learning technology offers the flexibility to support oral, knowledge and practical tests both in-person and digitally, or a mix of both. For assessors, it enables them to conduct an assessment online or offline in the field, mark it on a mobile device, record evidence, detail observations and capture performance. The assessment is then automatically synchronised, either immediately if the device is already online, or as soon as it’s back online – a first for the EPA market.

For apprentices, it provides a single point of access and a consistent experience for all the assessment types needed during their EPA.

risr/’s assessment and learning platform has been used for nearly 10 years in high-stakes environments. risr/ works with organisations such as the General Medical Council, the Australian Dental Council, Imperial College and many other medical and allied healthcare degree-awarding universities in the UK, EMEA, North America and Asia Pacific.

EpaPRO, powered by risr/’s end-to-end assessment and learning capability, now provides a level of consistency and quality assurance unattainable in the apprenticeship market before now. Previously, EPAOs were often forced to use multiple routes and systems to facilitate assessments that capture Knowledge, Behaviours and Skills (KSBs).

The solution is already industry-proven. For example, it is being used by awarding body Construction EPA to assess construction apprenticeships across 25 standards, delivering different types of tests and making reasonable adjustments for learners with dyslexia or visual impairments.

Ian Jarvis, Managing Director of Skilltech Solutions, comments:

“For years, we’ve had a vision that EPAOs could hit a button saying ‘start assessment’ and they could do every part of that journey within the EpaPRO platform. We finally found an e-assessment solution we felt was good enough in the form of risr/.

“For EPAOs, the challenges of trying to meet the individual needs of apprentices and their stakeholders is enormous. We can now deliver a service that’s more focused on quality assessments, reduces admin overheads, and makes assessment a better experience for everyone involved. We think the new integrated solution is really going to make an impact on the sector.”

Dannielle Murphy, Account and Relationship Manager at risr/, adds:

“Our technology has been tried and tested for a decade, so we know what it brings to the apprenticeship market – not least simplifying overcomplicated assessment systems, reducing the admin burden for EPAOs and improving the testing experience for candidates.

“The partnership with Skilltech is an opportunity to really set the bar for digital assessment and help to introduce greater standardisation of assessment formats. This will improve the fairness, validity and reliability of apprenticeship testing – the linchpins of good assessment.”

