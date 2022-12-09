Education Committee questions Skills Minister and former Chair, Robert Halfon, on T-levels and apprenticeships

The Education Committee will question Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships, and Higher Education. Mr Halfon was the Committee’s Chair until October 2022.

MPs are expected to ask about plans to improve T Levels. Research found that 63% of employers were not interested in providing placements for T Level students. The first cohort of T Levels also had a reported 20% dropout rate.

The Committee may examine the Department for Education’s proposal to withdraw funding from Applied General Qualifications that overlap with T Levels, after 86% of respondents to the Department’s consultation said they disagree with the move.

Members may also discuss the 41% decline in under-19 apprenticeship starts in the last 6 years and reports that employers are “shunning” 16–18-year-old apprentices.

The final session of the inquiry into The future of post-16 qualifications may also consider the merits of a proposed “British Baccalaureate”, and any further funding needed to support it.

Evidence Session– Tuesday 13 December at 10.00, Committee Room 15

The Future of Post-16 Qualifications

Watch live on parliamentlive.tv

