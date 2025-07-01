Employer and learner partnership helps business go from strength to strength 

Caerphilly-based Captiva Spa is one of many Welsh businesses seeing the benefits of professional collaboration after offering work placements to learners.

Through their partnership with Wales’ leading training provider, ACT, Captiva Spa has opened its doors to young apprentices aged 16 to 19, offering them real-world experience and the chance to develop practical, on-the-job skills.

Sarah Bruton, Managing Director at Captiva Spa, decided to offer placements in response to the gap between education and employment readiness, something that she believed a placement would bridge.

“We all know there’s a gap between what’s taught in school and what’s needed in the workplace, especially in the hair and beauty sector,” Sarah said. “Rather than complaining about that gap, we thought ‘why not be part of the solution?’”

While there were initial concerns about the additional commitments needed to support young learners, Sarah quickly found those fears to be unfounded.

“We expected it to be time-consuming and potentially challenging. But in reality, the learners were incredibly quick to adapt. They brought a real energy to the salon and very quickly became valued members of the team.”

And the impact has extended well beyond just having an extra pair of hands.

“The learners ask questions, they challenge us to think differently, and that’s helped us improve our processes. They’re also much more aware of social media and emerging trends, which helps keep the business fresh and appealing to younger audiences.”

Captiva Spa has also seen how valuable these placements are in developing future talent. Many of the learners go on to stay with the business, becoming long-term employees. One standout success is the salon’s current deputy manager, who started as a learner on placement.

“We’ve seen learners grow massively in just a few months. Their communication improves, their confidence grows, and they become genuine assets to the business.”

And the benefits aren’t just one-sided. While learners gain invaluable workplace experience, the business gains a clearer understanding of its own development needs.

“Having learners on board has made us think more strategically about staff training and mentoring. It’s influenced how we approach workforce development across the whole team.”

The placement programme has also helped foster a culture of mentorship at Captiva Spa; something Sarah sees as vital not just for learners, but for all staff whether they’ve been with the company 10 weeks or 10 years.

“It’s made us better at supporting each other. Our team now thrives on sharing knowledge, and that culture of learning benefits everyone.”

Asked what advice Sarah would give to other businesses considering whether to offer placement she said: “Don’t focus on what the learners don’t know yet. Focus on what you can teach them. You’ll find they bring just as much to your business as you give to them.”

Captiva Spa’s story is just one example of how work-based learning can benefit both learners and employers alike. ACT works with businesses across Wales to help young people gain meaningful experiences.

ACT is encouraging more employers to sign its Employer Pledge – a commitment to support Jobs Growth Wales+ learners aged 16 to 19 through real-world work placements.

By signing the pledge, businesses can play a vital role in developing young talent, shaping future professionals, and bringing fresh perspectives into their teams. In turn, learners gain confidence, resilience, and invaluable skills that can’t be taught in the classroom.

For more information about how to get involved and support the next generation, visit acttraining.org.uk/employer-information-jobs-growth-wales.