Employers investing in long-term learning & development programmes see immediate improvements to staff wellbeing, according to new report

Twice as many organisations that invest in longer L&D programmes report greater employee engagement, confidence and an improvement in overall wellbeing than organisations without the same investment

1 in 4 (28%) see an immediate improvement in overall wellbeing as a benefit of longer learning and development (L&D) programmes

Short-term and long-term training delivers similar improvements to employees’ wellbeing as wellbeing courses

The Open University has released a new report in partnership with TrainingZone which explores how learning and development impacts employees’ wellbeing following the rising concerns of an over-extended workforce and the cost-of-living crisis.

The report, ‘L&D’s role in employee wellbeing‘, revealed that 1 in 4 (28%) see an immediate improvement in overall wellbeing as a benefit of longer learning and development programmes, such as apprenticeships, while 1 in 3 (36%) see better stress and mental health management too.

Interestingly, the survey of 564 organisations highlights that while wellbeing training is traditionally used as an intervention for employees’ wellbeing, short-term and long-term skills-based training can provide a similar impact. The right training can help plug the existing skills gap and in turn alleviate workplace pressure that employees might be facing.

Written by leadership expert, Blaire Palmer, the report stresses the importance of investing in staff development and its role in employee engagement and providing staff with a career path for the future.

Comparing organisations who have demonstrated a commitment to long-term L&D programmes (members of The 5% Club) against organisations without the same commitment, the report highlights a stark difference in employee impact. The findings are striking, as almost twice as many members of The 5% Club report positive impact of training and upskilling on employee wellbeing, engagement and retention in comparison to typical organisations

42% of typical organisations said they saw greater employee engagement as a result of running long-term skills development programmes, while 94% of The 5% Club said they saw this benefit

38% of typical organisations said confidence improved as a result of their investment in these programmes compared to 71% of The 5% Club respondents.

While 42% of typical organisations aid retention improved as a result of these programmes, 92% of the 5% Club respondents saw this as a benefit.

When asked about the benefits of programmes like resilience training, wellbeing days, mental health awareness training and team building, 46% of standard respondents said better stress and mental health was a benefit, while 94% of The 5% Club respondents said they felt this was a benefit.

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club commented:

“We see our members as best in class, a discerning group that overachieves, and over-delivers because they want to see a benefit to themselves and to the nation. They understand the need to skill their workforce. They believe in giving the UK the edge by investing in hard-to-reach talent pools in the post-Brexit, post-pandemic era.

“We’re delighted to see that our members report more positive impact of training on employees’ wellbeing. Companies with a strong ESG agenda and L&D offering, will attract and retain employees – there is a commercial benefit to be had.“

But while almost all respondents (96%) saw a link between L&D activity and wellbeing, the survey shows many organisations cutting their investment in L&D over the next 12 months. With the rise of workplace trends such as ‘quiet quitting’ and ‘great resignation’, employee wellbeing and satisfaction has never been more important.

Phil Kenmore, Director, Corporate Development and Partnerships at The Open University added:

“Employers know that wellbeing needs to be addressed. That could be from how they help staff cope with cost-of-living crisis or personal challenges. Programmes need to be put into place to respond to a crisis, or a difficult time.

“However, wellbeing also needs to be addressed at a cultural level within the organisation. Positive mental health goes hand in hand with an engaged and loyal workforce. Our new report shows exactly how training and career development can have a proactive impact on wellbeing in the workplace.”

To find out more and download the report visit: https://www.open.ac.uk/business/employee-wellbeing-report

