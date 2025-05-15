Latest News

From education to employment

Empowering FE Learning – Hospitality and Catering Learning

FE News Editor May 15, 2025
empowering hospitality and catering learning

Welcome to Episode 4 of Empowering FE Learning, this episode is all about Empowering Hospitality and Catering Learning. Empowering FE Learning is a brand-new five part live stream season, in partnership with Hachette Learning.

Episode 4 is all about unpacking how blended learning is supporting and Empowering Hospitality and Catering Learning.

Your co-hosts were Gemma Simpson, Head of Product Management: Technical and Vocational, Hachette Learning and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Our guests are Hils Mosedale, Head of Curriculum at HIT Training and Neil Rippington, Director of the College Community Programme at the Royal College of Culinary Arts.

The panel discuss how blended learning solutions can support everyone from trainee chefs, to front of house entering the hospitality industry. We also discuss international best practice and how explore how technology can improve the training and assessment experience for learners.

Published in: Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
