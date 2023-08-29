Engineering student gains Rehau apprenticeship

Sion Jones has gained an apprenticeship with Rehau after completing his BTEC Level 3 Enhanced Engineering diploma at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.

Sion, 18, has been recruited by Rehau in Blaenau Ffestiniog as an electrical engineering apprentice following his two-year course at the Hafan campus in Pwllheli. As part of his course, he also completed the City and Guilds Performing Engineering Operations as well as 150 hours of work experience.

Alongside his work with Rehau, Sion will continue his studies with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. From September, he will be following a Level 3 BTEC in Electrical Engineering at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus to further enhance his skill set.

With GCSE results out this week, many people will be considering options for their next step. Sion said his experience at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor has given him an ideal foundation for an exciting career in engineering.

“The BTEC Level 3 Enhance course has prepared me well for a bright future in the world of engineering,” said Sion, from Chwilog, who received five offers of employment as he neared the end of his course.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to work for Rehau as an electrical apprentice. I’ve learned many things from being here so far and will continue to do so in the future.

“The apprenticeship is a two-year placement which will give me a BTEC Level 3 in the electrical engineering core units and also a Level 3 diploma in specialist trade multi-skill technical units which I am very excited to start in September.”

Emlyn Evans, Engineering Lecturer at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor and also a former employee of Rehau Ltd, said:

“After completing his engineering studies at the Hafan campus in Pwllheli, Sion has a great opportunity to enhance his skill set further with a renowned apprenticeship provided by Rehau Ltd.

“I wish Sion all the best in the future as the opportunities with Rehau Ltd will be endless. Sion will continue his learning within Grŵp Llandrillo Menai as part of his development. All the staff from the Engineering department wish him all the best with his future studies and career.”

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor is proud to provide students with a great foundation to support their progression into the world of work and the engineering industry.

Students have progressed from the Hafan and CaMDA engineering campuses in many directions. Some have gone to universities to specialise in motorsport, civil and mechanical disciplines, while others have gained full-time employment in local garages, the renewables sector or through apprenticeships with renowned companies such as Rehau, Rolls Royce Aero Engines and Ryanair.

To learn more about Level 3 or Level 4 Engineering courses at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, click here or contact Emlyn Evans via email evans12e@gllm.ac.uk.

