EPA 2022 Awards – winners announced! End point assessment organisations celebrate success at the inaugural EPA 2022 Awards.

The inaugural EPA Awards recognises the contributions made by end point assessment organisations to apprentices, employers and to education and skills in England over the past year.

The Awards, sponsored by GradeMaker, was held during the EPA 2022 conference at Warwick Conferences on 19 May.

Tom Bewick, FAB Chief Executive, said:

“The Awards were independently judged by Emily Austin, CEO, Association of Apprentices and Jeff Greenidge, Director for Diversity, Association of Colleges.

“We’re delighted that for these inaugural awards we received so many entries dedicated to celebrating the achievements of end point assessment organisations. All the entries were of a really high standard and demonstrate the commitment of our EPAO members to high-quality assessment practices being available to apprentices, employers and the wider FE sector.

“The awards also marks the crucial point when the majority of EPAOs in the marketplace are now being properly regulated by one of the statutory bodies, like Ofqual. We’re moving to a new system where only the very best organisations will be able to continue to offer end-point assessment services in future.

“There was tough competition for the best-in-class winners of each of the four EPAO categories, which is why the independent judges decided to announce four highly commended EPAOs as well. And we congratulate all the finalists this year.

“I hope these inaugural awards will inspire other EPAOs who didn’t enter this year, to submit an application next year. The Federation is committed to continuous improvement in EPA: as these awards will become an annual focus where we recognise the very best awarding and assessment practice.

“All the EPAO winners today will now be put forward for consideration to a separate independent judging panel deciding the prestigious FAB2022 Awards, where these organisations will find out who has won EPAO of the Year 2022!”

The winners are:

Multi standards EPAO of the year (SME) – sponsored by Skilltech Solutions: Professional Assessment Ltd.

Multi standards EPAO of the year (50 + on payroll) – sponsored by GradeMaker: Innovate Awarding

Specialist sector based EPAO of the year – sponsored by PSI: FDQ

Best collaboration to deliver EPA Services – sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies: NCFE

