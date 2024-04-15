Fife pupils awarded Shell scholarships

Four local school pupils on a unique course aimed at encouraging girls into the energy industry have been given a boost to their future careers after being awarded scholarships.

The pupils, currently on the Shell UK Girls in Energy course at Fife College’s Levenmouth Campus, have been awarded scholarships of £500 by Shell UK to support their studies.

Pupils Emily Pugh, Cerys Robertson, Samantha Witcomb and Bing Lin were awarded the scholarships for their hard work and commitment to their studies at a special presentation held at Shell UK’s Fife Natural Gas Liquids Plant at Mossmorran.

The scholarship awards were presented at the plant by Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Lead, Claire Davidson, and Community Liaison Officer, Pauline McGeevor. The pupils also got the opportunity to tour the site and speak to women working there including Operations Engineer, Beatrice Siyanbola, Engineering Lead, Tyne Bradley, and apprentices Emma Hancock and Terrie Watson.

Emily Pugh, from Coaltown of Wemyss, said:

“I feel very honoured to receive this award as it means a lot to me. I will spend the money I have received from winning this scholarship on furthering my education, which could help me in the future if I decide to go to university or college or if I need anything to help me with my exams.”

Samantha Witcomb, from Leven, said:

“I’m so grateful for this scholarship. It’s taken a massive weight off my shoulders regarding university/further education. I will put the money towards driving lessons for when I am 17 to get to university independently.”

Shell UK was delighted to make the awards to the students and to find out more about their plans for the future.

Pauline McGeevor said:

“It was a pleasure to meet the students, to reward them for their hard work throughout the year and to hear about their future ambitions.

“It is vital that young women see the opportunities that exist in the energy industry and the Girls in Energy course aims to link real life and learning experiences to nurture the next generation of problem-solvers, leaders and innovators in the sector.

“Congratulations to our deserving scholarship winners this year.”

The Shell UK Girls in Energy course, offers school pupils a unique insight into the energy industry as well as enhancing key employability skills. The course has been popular with pupils over several years with 13 students from High Schools around Fife, aged 14 to 16, taking part this year.

The course is part of a wide range of initiatives which Shell UK and Fife College are working on together to help reduce the gender imbalance in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related subjects and to support and encourage more people into the energy industry.

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“Congratulations to Emily, Samantha, Cerys and Bing, on their scholarship awards. They have all shown great commitment to the Shell Girls in Energy course and are truly deserving winners of this year’s scholarships.

“As well as a welcome financial boost for them, receiving these awards will mean they have a global company like Shell UK on their CVs which will help them stand out from the crowd when they look to take their next steps.

“Shell UK has been a fantastic supporter of our scholarship programme, as well as many other activities across the College, for many years now. We are grateful for their ongoing support which has offered fantastic opportunities for our students, helping set them on the path towards promising future careers.”