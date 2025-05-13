Finalists announced for leading training company’s annual awards

Employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company and its sub-contractors will be celebrated at an awards dinner next month.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each category – will compete for this year’s Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by the Welshpool-based company, a leading Welsh work-based learning provider.

The prestigious awards, which will be held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on June 3, celebrate the outstanding achievements of apprentices, employers and work-based learning practitioners who are committed to apprenticeships.

A team of independent judges had the tough task of shortlisting finalists in nine categories from a record number of entries.

Cardiff-based Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs has three finalists, including two in the same category, while employees of Whitbread Premier Inn, Bangor will compete for two awards.

Contesting the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award are Cameron Long, a cleaning support services attendant at Elite Clothing Solutions, Ebbw Vale; Josh Williams, a receptionist at Whitbread Premier Inn, Bangor and Leanne Barratt, a chef at Mitchell & Butlers’ Miller &Carter, Killay.

Apprentice of the Year Award finalists are Deanne Rance, area manager for Lonetree-McDonalds, Newport; Cai Watkins, head of business unit contract manager for Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool and Jodie Bowater, hotel manager Whitbread Premier Inn, Bangor.

The Higher Apprentice of the Year Award finalists are Ashley Richards, general manager at Peppermint Cardiff; Keri-Ann Evans, head chef at Bluestone, Narberth and Matthew Verallo, operations manager for The Celtic Collection’s Tŷ Milford Waterfront, Milford Haven.

Seeking recognition in the Outstanding Individual of the Year Award category are Rachael Bowles, blending room team leader for Hilltop Honey, Newtown; Aaron Jones a waiter at Penycae Inn, Penycae, near Swansea and Denise Hodson, a playworker at Little Disciples Childcare, Penymynydd, Flintshire.

Welsh employers keenly compete in three categories. Small Employer of the Year Award finalists are Silver Assist Homecare, Llangorse, Brecon; Nazareth House, Cardiff and Interplay, Penlan, Swansea.

The Medium Employer of the Year Award brings together Filco Market, Llantwit Major, South Glamorgan; Voco St David’s Cardiff and The Grove, Narberth, while finalists in the Large Employer of the Year are Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil; Urdd Gobaith Cymru and Achieve Together, Cardiff.

Two work colleagues from Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs – Phoebe Wilson, lead training officer and Catherine Smith, training officer – and Samantha James, restaurant manager at Millie & Sid’s, Tywyn have been shortlisted for the Welsh Language Ambassador Award. This award recognises people who promote the use of Welsh in the workplace.

Finalists for the Work-based Learning Practitioner Award are Elfed Wood from Portal Training, Cardiff; Sean Williams from Sirius Skills Consulting, Mountain Ash and Sarah Bird from Clybiau Plant Cymru, Cardiff.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled by the remarkable increase in both the quantity and quality of award entries this year and extend our sincere thanks to all participants.

“The upcoming awards ceremony next month promises to be a celebration of the finalists’ inspiring success stories. It’s an opportunity to honour not only the apprentices and employers but also everyone who has supported them on their journey.

“Together, they play an essential role in driving the Welsh economy forward, with apprenticeships serving as the gold standard for work-based learning.”