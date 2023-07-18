Four students win prestigious engineering IET awards

Four higher education engineering students from Cambridge Regional College (CRC) have been recognised with a prestigious award by The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)’s Cambridge Network.

Luke Bird, Abby Chisnall, Solomon Osezua, and Alex Stevenson were announced as winners of the IET Certificate of Achievement at the awards presentation in Cambridge by the Chair of the IET Cambridge Network, Philip Zirngast, and Treasurer Vernon Boyd. The four are higher education electrical and electronic engineering students at the college, studying for their qualifications part time whilst working.

Philip Zirngast, Chair of the IET Cambridge Network, said:

“It was a real pleasure to meet these impressive students and to announce their receipt of IET awards for their excellent achievements at CRC, balancing their work, career and studies whilst producing excellent work.

“The mission of the IET is to inform, inspire and influence the engineering community and part of that is drawing on and celebrating new talent which carries our profession forwards. We are delighted to recognise and reward the up-and-coming talent in our region and welcome them into the opportunities, networking and support that the IET can offer them in their professional lives.”

Higher Education Electrical and Electronic Engineering course tutor Dr Bassam Omar thanked Philip Zirngast, for the continuous support for CRC engineering learners and said

“We are incredibly proud to have our students being recognised by the leading professional body for engineers. Huge congratulations to each student, what a great achievement.

“Engineers are in great demand in our region, and it is through educational opportunities of the type we offer here in terms of further and higher education alongside apprenticeship programmes that ensure talented individuals have the opportunity to get the much needed skills employers and the region needs.

“It is organisations like the IET that help foster and nurture individuals throughout their career in the region, building a thriving community of engineering talent and connecting minds.

“The sector is crying out for talent as highlighted in a report commissioned by EngineeringUK this year, showing that the demand for engineers is predicted to grow faster than any other occupation. We pride ourselves on helping meet that need through supporting learners achieve their goals and working closely with employer to ensure our programmes deliver the right skills for industry.”

Cambridge Regional College is a leading further education college with campuses in Cambridge and Huntingdon. The college is graded Good by Ofsted and Strong for Skills.

It provides a wide range of vocational learning opportunities for students leaving school with vocational study programmes, apprenticeships, and higher education through to adults looking to upskill, gain qualifications, get back into the workforce or take up a new hobby.

The college offers a wide range of engineering educational options, including further education, higher education in electronic and electrical and mechanical engineering, apprenticeships covering electrical and electronic, technical support, machinist, product design and development, toolmaker and die maintenance, maintenance and operations and mechanical engineering. This is alongside a range of adult education, CPD and online courses.

The IET inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world. As a diverse home across engineering and technology, they share knowledge that helps make better sense of the world in order to solve the challenges that matter. It’s why the IET is uniquely placed to champion engineering.

