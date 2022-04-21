Cart

From education to employment
Future Plumbers Gain First Hand Experience Of Tooling Capabilities

DCG April 21, 2022
EPA2022 FAB event

A market leading manufacturer has teamed up with Derby College Group (DCG) to help train the next generation of plumbers.

German-owned Rothenberger has donated tools worth more than £2,500 to DCG’s Plumbing department and regional sales manager Anthony Haynes recently visited the College to demonstrate a wide range of equipment to full time students and apprentices.

Mr Haynes said: “DCG is training the next generation of plumbers and it is important that we do what we can to introduce them to the wide range of tooling and equipment that they will use in their working lives.

“Coming together in the workshop enables the young people to try out the tools for themselves and we are delighted to be supporting the College in this way.”

Plumbing and Gas teacher Andy Chesworth, who has joined the DCG team with more than 20 years’ experience under his belt, continued: “We greatly value our industry links with leading employers and manufacturers to ensure that our students and apprentices are totally up to speed with the capabilities of the tools and equipment available to them.

“Meeting a wide range of professionals who talk about their own experiences and pass on their industry knowledge is also important to inspire young people to aim high.”

DCG

