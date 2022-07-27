Futures Retains National Careers Service Contracts

Having delivered high quality careers advice on behalf of the National Careers Service since 2012, Futures is delighted to announce that it has been successful in securing the National Careers Service delivery contract for the East Midlands and East of England, supporting people with their career options, over the next two years.

The National Careers Service provides personalised careers information, advice, and guidance services, via individual and group face-to-face sessions, over the telephone and through digital and social media platforms, with particular emphasis on people who may need more help in developing their career management skills and progressing in work or learning.

Through effective partnership working with employers, further and higher education providers, local partners and the third sector, the National Careers Service will continue to play a direct, enabling role in connecting people to learning, apprenticeships, higher education and work opportunities.

Paul Price-Hazlehurst, Futures’ CEO, responsible for delivery of the National Careers Service in this region, said: “We are driving the principle of an all-ages career service and look to further align the work of the National Careers Service in the East Midlands and East of England with other services in these areas.

Our goal continues to be taking a complex network of training and employment routes and establish a single service that provides communities with all the opportunities they need to thrive. We plan to continue our work, establishing deeper relationships with people, businesses and local authorities in order to offer real value to the local economy. ”

The National Careers Service provides a range of services designed to help young people and adults to build the skills and confidence they need to move into education, employment or training. For more information call 0800 100 900 or visit the National Careers Service website.

Discover more about the services the National Careers Service provide in the video below:

