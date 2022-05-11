Garages get insight into the latest training in electric and hybrid vehicles at Blackburn College’s new HEAT facility 

Blackburn College’s new HEAT facility

Representatives from garages across East Lancashire were able to get an insight into the latest automotive technology at Blackburn College’s new Hybrid Electric Automotive Training (HEAT) facility.

Attendees at the event were given a tour of the hi-tech training facilities on offer, as well as information about the new courses being launched by the College.

HEAT is part of the £1.3m Lancashire Automotive Skills Accelerator Project, which will bridge the skills gap in low-carbon vehicle mechanics. The facility will focus on Electric and Hybrid vehicle maintenance, service and repair.

The College is leading the Lancashire Automotive Skills Accelerator Project funded by the Department for Education, as part of The Skills Accelerator Strategic Development Fund.

The centre, located in the College’s Regional Automotive Technology Hub (RATH) building, will support the Government’s commitment to withdrawing the sale of new petrol or diesel cars in 2030 as part of the UK’s net-zero targets.

HEAT will be officially opened later this year, with a range of hybrid and electric vehicle courses being offered.

Tony Morris from CMS Blackburn said: “The facility is extremely modern and will be a real asset to mechanics looking to upskill in electric and hybrid automotive repairs. Electric and hybrid vehicles have changed the automotive industry, and as garages we need to ensure that we have the knowledge to be able to futureproof our industry.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is looking to use the HEAT facility to assist with training for their fire crews. Beccy Barr from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the event, she said: “I’ve been really impressed with the HEAT facility at Blackburn College, the technology is very impressive. For the emergency services it is really important to keep up to date with the latest knowledge in this field. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is delighted to work with Blackburn College as we are keen to utilise local skills.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “We were delighted to welcome representatives from garages across East Lancashire and a member of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to take a look around our fantastic new Hybrid Electric Automotive Training (HEAT) facility.

“The HEAT facility offers the latest state-of-the-art automotive technology, and we are excited to be launching a range of new courses in the coming months. We also have more equipment due to arrive which will be of further benefit to our students and will support the automotive industry in helping to bridge the skills gap in low carbon vehicle mechanics.”

