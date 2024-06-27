Gatsby Report: LSIPs Crucial for Next Government’s Decarbonisation Plans

A new report has found significant differences in how prepared local areas are to retrofit homes to be more energy efficient. The report, based on an independent analysis of local skills improvement plans (LSIPs) explored the extent to which local areas are developing retrofit skills. These skills, which include installing insulation and heat pumps, will be crucial for meeting the UK’s net-zero targets.

A new report has found significant differences in how prepared local areas are to retrofit homes to be more energy efficient. The report, based on an independent analysis of local skills improvement plans (LSIPs) explored the extent to which local areas are developing retrofit skills. These skills, which include installing insulation and heat pumps, will be crucial for meeting the UK’s net-zero targets.

As part of an academic study, a thematic analysis was undertaken of all 38 main LSIP documents. This was supplemented with interviews with seven experts on skills policy.

The report finds that:

There was wide variation in the extent to which the LSIPs referenced retrofitting.

Many employers do not yet understand the skills required to achieve decarbonisation, and are not planning to invest in training.

As a result, existing widespread labour and skills shortages in the construction sector could create a bottleneck for retrofitting and other major net-zero projects.

In particular, some areas are likely to be better placed than others to engage with government retrofitting programmes such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Scheme.



Publishing the report, Daniel Sandford Smith, Director at Gatsby Charitable Foundation said:

“This report has some important lessons for the next government and thinking about how to turn a national need, in this case retrofitting, into a local skills priority. Without better coordination across government, it is likely that once again investment in decarbonisation will be wasted because of a lack of investment in skills.

he added:

“It is also critical that government drives the high-quality training that will be necessary to ensure the desired operational performance of retrofit,”