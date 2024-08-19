Grants for training to boost managerial skills made available by Walsall Business Support 

Businesses in Walsall looking to support staff in developing managerial skills through formal training can secure financial grants from Walsall Business Support.

Companies can apply for support towards the training costs of an accredited Chartered Management Institute course which will enhance a range of skills including communication, project management and resource management.

Formed by leading local business figures, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance employment and skills in the borough.

Walsall Business Support has set aside funding to support up to 50 employees from Walsall firms who take up the 18-month CMI level 5 diploma for operational leaders and managers.

Potential candidates can apply now, with no formal entry requirements to join the programme other than being employed in a relevant job role.

The CMI course is a higher technical qualification, an educational training route promoted by the Government to bridge the skills gap in technical industries by providing specialised knowledge and skills.

By completing the course, employees will have a range of enhanced skills at a strategic level including communication, project management, resource management, self-management and stakeholder relationships, and be able to create and deliver strategic aims in line with their organisation’s long and short-term goals.

Councillor John Murray, chairman of Walsall Business Support, said:

“Walsall Business Support is playing its part in helping businesses upskill staff with managerial responsibilities to ensure they can thrive and grow, benefitting the wider economy.

“We recognise that funding training can be an obstacle for business owners, so by making these grants available firms can move forward with confidence.”

Businesses looking to apply for funds can email Walsall Business Support to start the process.

Walsall Business Support can provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall.

Using an online application form on the WBS website, bids for financial support can be made by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills.

Recent beneficiaries include a Black Country based deaf charity, which is building on its employability support for local employers following a second funding boost. Zebra Access has received a £6,000 grant to continue its work with employers to help deaf and hard of hearing people seek, gain and sustain employment, building upon the success of the initial grant of £6,500 in 2023.