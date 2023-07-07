Greenpower Partnership Brings Electric Car Challenge to Bradford

A new partnership will bring a Grand Prix for Formula 24 cars to Bradford city centre in Summer 2024.

Bradford College and global charity Greenpower Education Trust are launching a unique challenge for local secondary schools to design, build, and race an electric car.

In a bid to inspire young people across the district to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), the fully funded programme supported by Bradford Metropolitan District Council will run throughout the 2023-24 academic year.

The project is inviting secondary schools to express their interest in taking part. Successful applicants may be loaned a fully funded race car kit to build for a whole academic year before racing the finished design. Schools will also receive expert technical coaching and masterclasses from experts such as the Bradford College Motor Vehicle team.

Sarah Towan, Vice Principal Recruitment & Communications at Bradford College, said:

“As an established provider of STEM and motor vehicle training in the city, Bradford College is thrilled to bring this electric kit car challenge to the city. This is a phenomenal opportunity for Bradford’s young people and the city itself. It is vital we give more people the skills to support a growing sector focused on advancing green objectives and sustainability.

“We hope to inspire even more students from all backgrounds to consider rewarding and exciting STEM careers. The project will give students first-hand experience designing, building, and driving their own kit car in a competition which is the first of its kind to come to Bradford city centre.”

The project team is also interested in talking to employers in local engineering and motor vehicle industries who may be interested in supporting the event – either partnering with a local secondary school to design and build the racing car or supporting the Grand Prix event. Sponsorship opportunities will also be available with media partner, The Bradford Telegraph & Argus.

Alex Willans at Bradford Metropolitan District Council Skillshouse Careers & Technical Education (CTE) added:

“What an amazing opportunity for our young people and schools to be part of. It is fundamental that technical and vocational experiences are available, they allow experiential learning to take place alongside the exploration of high-quality, valued career pathways to be better prepared for choices at post 16 and beyond.

“I am delighted to see the Green Power Kit Car Challenge is designed to unlock potential and facilitate the development both and essential skills, learn from our specialist at Bradford College, industry experts and peer mentors.”

Local Bradford schools and businesses interested in the Greenpower kit car challenge can attend an information session at Bradford College on Monday 10 July.

Published in