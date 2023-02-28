Halfords Apprentices Get their Career into Gear

DWP Minister hears how Halfords are offering attractive opportunities for apprentices of all ages.

The expansive recruitment drive offers greater flexibility to help encourage older workers, women, and disadvantaged young people back into work.

THE Minister for Employment Guy Opperman today visited Halfords in Orpington to meet some of the younger apprentices and hear about their ‘Retyrement plan’ designed to encourage the over 50s back into work.

The company’s ‘Retyrement programme’ forms part of their recruitment drive to attract returning retirees, women and young people into its Autocentres.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman, said:

“It’s been great to meet the team at Halfords and hear about their efforts to get younger and older people into the workplace. It’s fantastic to see employers like Halfords harness the value, skills, and experience that older workers bring.

“DWP Jobcentres offer a Mid-Life MOT service to support people to take stock and make plans for your work, wealth and well-being into the future – so if you feel your work life needs a check-up we can help get your career back into gear.”

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive of Halfords, said:

“We are very pleased that the minister has had an opportunity to meet some of our fantastic apprentices today. Like many employers, we are grappling with a big skills gap. Thinking creatively about apprenticeships is part of the solution.

“Last November we launched our Rediscover Work programme to help attract returning retirees into apprenticeships, alongside encouraging more women and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into automotive apprenticeships.

“The visit today has given us an opportunity to discuss practical steps that can help employers recruit and train more people.”

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) supports employers across the country to unleash the potential of an age-inclusive workforce. Our 50 PLUS Champions work with leading employers to connect job-ready people with the vast number of opportunities out there.

Individual businesses partner with Jobcentres to create Sector-Based Work Academies programmes (SWAPs). These last up to six weeks and offer pre-employment training, work experience with an employer and, at the end of the programme, an opportunity to apply for a job interview in the sector or seek help with the application process.

And our Jobcentres deliver a specialised offer for those 50 and over, identifying and overcoming obstacles holding them back from the labour market. Support includes modernising CVs or developing new skills through specialist programmes with new employers and a new approach.

Additional information

The Halfords apprenticeships offer greater flexibility and pay above the National Minimum wage (NMW) helping remove barriers that often keep the over-50’s, women, and disadvantaged young people from returning or entering the workplace.

Halfords has 125 apprentices on their Autocentre Programmes at the moment with plans to recruit another 200 this year through their ‘Retyrement plan’ and other apprenticeship recruitment pathways. Halfords pay above apprentice NMW and also offer a voucher to purchase a starter tool kit when Apprentices first join.

Career options after the Apprenticeship is completed vary – MOT tester, Master Technician, Assistant Manager, Centre Manager, Trainer, Regional Managers etc

