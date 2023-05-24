Hat-tricks for social enterprises at training company’s annual awards

Two social enterprises completed a hat-trick at a leading Welsh apprenticeship provider’s annual awards ceremony.

Bryson Recycling (Wales), based in Colwyn Bay and Antur Waunfawr, based in Caernarfon, both had triple reason to celebrate at Cambrian Training Company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards.

The largest social enterprise recycler in the UK, Bryson Recycling was named Large Employer of the Year while employees Andrew Bennett and Gerwyn Llyr Williams won the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year and Apprentice of the Year awards, respectively.

Antur Waunfawr won the Medium Employer of the Year, while the company’s 24-year-old bikes officer, Jack Williams, completed the double by winning Foundation Apprentice of the Year and Welsh Language Apprenticeship Ambassador awards.

Other winners were Gladstone’s Library, Hawarden, who won the Small Employer of the Year Award and Whitbread plc who won the Macro Employer of the Year.

The prestigious awards, held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells, celebrated employers and learners from across Wales, who have excelled in the work-based apprenticeship programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, congratulated the winners and finalists.

“The path to becoming a professional is not an easy one and it takes a great deal of determination, perseverance and a willingness to learn,” she said. “Our apprentices have shown that they possess these qualities and more.

“They have taken on the challenges of learning a trade and, through their hard work and effort, they have become skilled and knowledgeable in their chosen field.

“Apprenticeships are an investment in our future, providing the foundation for a strong and vibrant economy. Tonight, we celebrate not only the achievements of our apprentices, but also the dedication and support of their mentors, trainers and employers.”

Addressing the apprentices, she added:

“As you move forward in your careers, remember that learning never stops. I encourage you to continue to push yourself, seek out new opportunities and strive for excellence.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Picture captions:

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien with winners and finalists of the company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards.

