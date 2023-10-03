Health and Safety top of the agenda for rural skills staff

Several @BordersCollege staff from the Rural Skills department recently successfully completed the IOSH Working Safely course.

The training will help to promote a positive health and safety culture at the Newtown St Boswell campus and will contribute towards making employees competent in this area.

Staff covered areas such as why working safely is important, identifying and controlling hazards and risks, exploring the main hazards and risks within the workplace, and improving safety performance.

IOSH Working Safely is an introductory health and safety training course, providing employees with health and safety basics. It is specifically designed for employees exposed to common workplace hazards on a day-to-day basis and who need a basic grounding in the essentials of health and safety.

The College continue to put health and safety at the forefront and plans to ensure that all staff receive this training before December 2024.

