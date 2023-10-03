Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Health and Safety top of the agenda for rural skills staff

Borders College October 3, 2023
0 Comments
Group of staff standing with certificates in hand.

Several @BordersCollege staff from the Rural Skills department recently successfully completed the IOSH Working Safely course.

The training will help to promote a positive health and safety culture at the Newtown St Boswell campus and will contribute towards making employees competent in this area.

Staff covered areas such as why working safely is important, identifying and controlling hazards and risks, exploring the main hazards and risks within the workplace, and improving safety performance.

IOSH Working Safely is an introductory health and safety training course, providing employees with health and safety basics. It is specifically designed for employees exposed to common workplace hazards on a day-to-day basis and who need a basic grounding in the essentials of health and safety. 

The College continue to put health and safety at the forefront and plans to ensure that all staff receive this training before December 2024.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Borders College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .