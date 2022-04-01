Council gives warm welcome to insulation apprenticeships appeal

APPRENTICES are being sought to work on an insulation scheme which will help reduce household bills.

Contractor Westville has just started work on insulating up to101 properties in Walker Avenue, Stanley Avenue, Redfern Avenue and Fletcher Street in Ripley, on behalf of Amber Valley Borough Council, as part of a £1.2m government Green Homes Grant scheme.

It follows the recent completion of external wall insulation, loft insulation and cavity wall insulation on 68 properties in Ironville, also on behalf of the council, in a £640,000 project.

The aim is to make homes more energy-efficient, cut bills and improve health.

Westville is on the lookout for apprentices to be trained up in a promising career in installing insulation, which, with rising energy costs, is emerging as a vital sector to work in.

Amber Valley Borough Council is keen to support young local talent, and is helping to promote apprenticeships with the firm.

Subject to Government funding, it is hoped that such work will be sustainable for many years to come.

David Arkle, the local authority’s head of housing services, said:

“Even before the recent price hikes, improving the energy efficiency of homes will help to reduce carbon emissions but now with energy prices rising rapidly we are wanting to help residents access as much financial support to insulate their homes to reduce the impact of rising heating bills.

“Westville as our delivery partner need the trained workforce to be able to install the insulation.

“Without the skilled workforce to do the work the council will not be able to spend the money allocated to help residents.”

Mr Arkle added that by insulating the older, less efficient properties, to reduce heat and energy lost through walls and roofs, it also means occupants can start to consider other more energy-efficient forms of space heating that otherwise would not work efficiently.

Although the external wall insulation scheme is area-based and not open to all residents, the council continues to offer loft and cavity wall insulation for free to households with an income below £30,000 per year, through Warmer Derby and Derbyshire service, provided by the Marches Energy Agency Advice line, on 0800 677 1332.

Anyone considering an apprenticeship with Westville will be fully supported along the way, with appropriate training to help develop the skills and experience required for the role.

Karle Rhodes, business development manager at the company, which has been insulating homes and constructing commercial properties for more than 30 years, said: “It doesn’t matter whether you are one of our new apprentices or a seasoned employee who’s been with us for more than 20 years, when you work at Westville, you are part of ‘the family’ and guaranteed to receive a level of training that is unrivalled in our industry.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your career and grow new skills in a sector that really makes a difference to its customers’ lives.”

To be considered, upload details and a CV at https://www.westvillegroup.co.uk/apprentices-trainees/ or for more information, email [email protected]

