Higher ed & degree apprenticeships – Special for NAW 2023 | Sarah Tudor – University of Exeter

In Episode 5, part 1 of a special series for National Apprenticeship Week in partnership with UVAC, is a discussion with Sarah Tudor, Director of Education for Degree Apprenticeships at the Business School.

In it, we discuss

Intro to the role of degree apprenticeships at Exeter

How has degree apprenticeships under HE institutions changed perceptions around opportunities available?

Role of apprenticeships in addressing underrepresentation and social mobility

If you had super powers to reform apprenticeships, what three things would you do?

About Sarah

Sarah Tudor is a Senior Lecturer at The University of Exeter who specialises in Degree Apprenticeships. Sarah runs high performing programmes which are designed to meet the needs of local and national employers, she is a compassionate leader who focuses on developing an inclusive culture of education for apprentices and building productive, positive relationships with apprentices and their employers.

Prior to joining Exeter, Sarah worked in Further Education and during her 20 years in Further Education, she designed and directed apprenticeship programmes, degree programmes and BTEC programmes in Sports Management, Public Services, Teacher Training and Leadership & Management, working with a wide range of employers and their employees and collaborating effectively to ensure that their needs and expectations were met.

