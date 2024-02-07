HIT Training Elevates Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion by Becoming Patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Leading vocational training provider, HIT Training, is thrilled to announce its patronage of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, reinforcing its dedication to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within the apprenticeship and skills landscape.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a dynamic initiative committed to promoting equal opportunities and representation within apprenticeships for individuals from all backgrounds. By becoming patrons, HIT Training aims to contribute actively to Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance mission of creating a more inclusive apprenticeship and skills environment.

This strategic partnership signifies a significant step in HIT Training’s ongoing efforts to enhance diversity and create a workforce that reflects the diversity of society. Through the partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, HIT Training will collaborate with other patrons, strategic partners and industry stakeholders to drive positive change and address barriers faced by underrepresented communities in the apprenticeship and skills sectors.

Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating:

“We are proud to join hands with HIT Training in championing equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility within skills and apprenticeships. This partnership aligns seamlessly with both our organisations values and underscores the commitment to providing equity and accessibility of opportunity for all individuals to excel in their careers.”

Jill Whittaker, HIT Training’s Executive Chair, says:

“We are delighted to partner with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and actively promote apprenticeships amongst multicultural communities. As a national training provider, we are committed to breaking down barriers that prevent many people from diverse backgrounds from pursuing a career in sectors ranging from hospitality, retail, adult care and early years. The partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance helps to promote the benefits of vocational training and showcase the wide range of opportunities and career pathways available. It also helps to make apprenticeships more accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Safaraz Ali, CEO and Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, expresses his delight at HIT Training joining as patrons:

‘We are thrilled to welcome HIT Training as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to promote equity, diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we will drive positive change and create an apprenticeship landscape that embraces the richness of our diverse communities.'”

HIT Training encourages other industry leaders to join the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance in this collective effort to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility in apprenticeships. By working together, the alliance aims to create a lasting impact on the sector and inspire positive change across industries.

Published in