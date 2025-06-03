How course endorsement enables flexible learning 

When it comes to helping learners develop new skills, regulated qualifications aren’t the only option in town.

Course endorsement is a powerful alternative to the regulated provision, helping training providers and employers develop niche programmes of learning tailor-made to their needs.

So, what exactly is endorsement, and how does it help?

What is endorsement?

Endorsement goes by many different names. Some awarding organisations call their course endorsement offering ‘accredited’, some ‘customised’, and others ‘bespoke’, but ‘endorsed’ is the term most often seen because that’s exactly what it is: endorsed by an AO but not developed by them.

It’s an important distinction. Regulated qualifications are developed by an awarding organisation because they must meet specific Ofqual criteria to qualify for inclusion on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF). Upon completion, learners are given a regulated certificate to recognise their achievement.

Endorsed courses can be considered a non-regulated provision. They don’t need to meet specific Ofqual criteria or sit on the RQF, and when learners complete them, they gain a specific endorsed certificate, rather than a regulated one.

How does endorsement help?

One of the core joys of endorsement is its accessibility. Sometimes, regulated provisions are too in-depth or demand entry requirements that the learner can’t quite stretch to.

This kind of rigour is necessary, but it can mean that learners feel like the qualification is beyond them or not worth the investment of time and money if they’re unlikely to pursue the subject at a higher level.

The same is true of areas that simply aren’t covered by regulation. You’re unlikely to find an Ofqual-regulated qualification in board game design or toy train model building, but that doesn’t mean those aren’t worthwhile pursuits.

Likewise, in a professional setting, employers may want their staff to develop certain skills (such as minute-taking or meeting chairing) or knowledge of processes that are specific to them.

There aren’t always regulated qualifications that meet these needs, but course endorsement offers the opportunity for employers to develop their bespoke courses and give staff who complete them the satisfaction of an endorsed certificate once their learning is complete.

Are there any areas that can’t be endorsed?

All sector subject areas are open for endorsement, but in some cases AOs wouldn’t be able to provide endorsement. Examples include those:

in regulated professions (as defined in the Professional Qualifications Act)

where course purpose or content overlaps or competes with regulated qualifications

in areas that require formal accreditation, regulation, or licensing by industry-specific bodies, such as healthcare, education, legal, and social care

that involve the teaching and development of techniques that result in semi-permanent or permanent changes to an individual’s appearance. For example, cosmetic or aesthetic procedures or any form of body modification, such as tattooing, microblading, piercing or implants.

Future opportunities

Endorsement doesn’t just help with opportunities in the here and now; it can help equip learners with the skills necessary for the future.

Let’s look at AI, as an example. AI is already making its way into the regulated provision, but there’s so much depth to the area that wouldn’t necessarily be covered by the formal environment of regulated qualifications.

Imagine a learner wanted to understand how to provide ChatGPT with the perfect prompts to help them create stunning digital graphics for a project they’re working on? Or how about a workplace that wants to teach staff to use AI tools to increase efficiencies and streamline workflows?

Thinking even bigger, there is scope to implement similar training in schools for young learners, some of whom will exist with AI as part of their lives and education from the day they are born.

AI can also support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to ease communication barriers, personalise learning plans and offer greater accessibility in completing work and reaching their potential.

Beyond technology, agriculture has recently experienced a boom in homesteading and self-sufficiency, as well as the need for more effective money management skills due to the modern-day cost of living.

There are also the changes to travel culture that open opportunities for endorsed courses. Imagine how popular a course about being the perfect AirBNB host or becoming a popular travel influencer could be.

Endorsed is there for when the formality and rigour of academia has taken its course (pun intended), and you finally want to learn about the best ghost-hunting techniques (it’s a real course, promise).

That’s the great thing about it: endless opportunity. Whether you’re the person delivering the course or taking it, it’s up to you how you embrace that opportunity!

By Paul Bullock, Training Qualifications UK