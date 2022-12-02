Hucknall dog grooming FE teacher scoops top award

A dedicated dog grooming trainer has scooped a prestigious special achievement award from the Pet Industry Federation.

Kerry Chapman set up the Pets and Friends Dog Grooming Training Academy in Hucknall, which offers top quality iPET Network qualifications to the dog groomers of the future.

The state-of-the-art academy opened in July, and demonstrates Pets and Friends chain’s commitment to setting a high standard within the grooming industry.

Speaking about the Pet Professional award, Kerry, 33 said:

“When they called out my name I was speechless and so emotional. There were five other people in my category, so even to be nominated was huge.

“I have really put my heart and soul into this project, and it has been such a whirlwind since building work began in May.

“I think it is wonderful that the Pet Industry Federation recognises that being linked with iPET Network, and setting this standard in grooming is really important.”

To accept her award, Kerry, together with Pets and Friends’ senior leadership team attended a glitzy bash at the Whittlebury Hall Hotel and Spa in Northamptonshire.

Kerry added: “The evening was brilliant and we all enjoyed a champagne celebration. The organisers said that this year they received the most nominations ever, so I still can’t believe I was picked!”

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, of awarding organisation the iPET Network, which created the qualifications that Kerry offers, said: “We absolutely love working with Kerry and Pets and Friends, and Kerry being recognised for her dedication to high standards in the dog grooming industry is extremely well-deserved.

“The fantastic Pets and Friends academy facility is testament to the hard work of Kerry and her team, and their commitment to making our beloved industry a highly skilled one.”

To find out more about becoming a dog groomer go to www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

