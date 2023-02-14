“I never would have thought I could have done these courses a year ago” – building confidence and careers in digital

The world of digital upskill is often seen as something reserved for those just coming out of school or college who want to launch careers in IT, cyber, software or other similar digital disciplines. But it’s key to note that digital is essential for everyone, and encompasses skills that transfer across careers and lifestyles.

We recently spoke with Paul – someone who was keen to brush up on his digital abilities and grow his confidence so that he can re-enter the workplace with a new set of skills.

Paul took part in The B2W Group’s Digital Bytesize programme – an intensive three-week course designed for anyone looking to launch their career or learn more about the world of digital, IT or cyber.

Why did you the Digital Bytesize course?

I have previously completed a Level II Digital Technologies course with The B2W Group, and I really enjoyed it. I’d never done an online course before or worked in teams in a classroom environment, and I loved it. When I saw this three-week course I thought it would push my abilities a little more and get my brain working.

What projects have you completed during your course?

On the course we learned how to plan a photography shoot and execute it, we also learned how to plan and design a simple computer game for children in the next module and in the third module we created (within a team) web pages for local landmarks within our hometown. We did presentations for games design and a team presentation for the web design module. We also learned about job roles within the creative industries, we interviewed each other, and we attended a virtual session with other learners and were told about job opportunities within the creative industries.

What do you enjoy most about the course?

I’ll be honest it was hard work, on day 2 I panicked a little bit as I was a bit overwhelmed by the amount of work involved, it was much more intensive than the Level II I originally did. But I’m not a quitter. Nicola was helpful, there were extra sessions if needed, plus one to ones if needed. Once I got into the swing of the learning, I really enjoyed myself. Yes, it was intensive, but it was rewarding completing each module. I also loved the feedback comments underneath the questions after they had been marked. I also loved me, had always shied away from using new software/programs and I actually really enjoyed using the new programs and have continued to do so. I was quite sad when it ended. I really enjoyed it.

Why would you recommend the course to someone?

Yes. It’s professional, I knew little bits of the course having worked in the creative industries before, but it’s amazing how much you don’t know. Plus, there are new ways of working, so anyone who’s stuck in a rut, or needs those rusty skills touching up, it was perfect. I didn’t think anyone could teach me anything about photo editing for example, but I was wrong. I learned new things and used new programs/software.

What is your advice for anyone applying for the course?

I would say… just go for it. I’m quite shy and reserved and it’s amazing how you connect with people and work together. Don’t let any skill barrier stop you from applying for the courses at B2W.

What are your next steps in your career?

I am working towards doing some more courses. It helps keep the brain working but also it looks good on your CV, that you’ve been doing lots of things instead of a blank period of time.

Do you feel confident to progress in your career?

Yes. It’s given me more confidence; it’s got my brain working again. I never would have thought I could have done these courses a year ago. They also make you feel you’re not on the scrap heap at 54. They give you hope that someone will see your potential. You’re never too old to learn something new.

Learn more about the Digital Bytesize course

This 3-week accredited course is designed to kickstart your future career in the digital world. On completion, you’ll receive an industry-recognised accreditation and be perfectly placed to enrol on a Level 3 Digital Bootcamp or use your new skills and qualification to open doors to employment within the digital sectors. On completion, you’ll receive an industry-recognised accreditation and be perfectly placed to enrol on a Level 3 Digital Bootcamp or use your new skills and qualification to open doors to employment within the digital sectors.

The course is free and available for those who are 19+, unemployed, and not in government-funded education. Learn more at https://b2wgroup.com/digital-bytesize/

Published in