IMI Response to Government’s new Apprenticeship Reforms and Skills Strategy 

Professional body concerned by lack of focus on automotive sector’s specific skills needs where precision and safety are paramount

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) cautiously welcomes the government’s announcement on apprenticeship reforms as a step in the right direction. However, it urges that short-term flexibility does not come at the expense of high-quality training and future-proof skills development. Shortening the minimum apprenticeship duration to eight months risks diluting the depth of knowledge and practical experience required for highly technical industries like automotive, where precision and safety are paramount.

The IMI supports the ambition to boost growth and reduce red tape. Greater flexibility for employers over English and Maths requirements for apprentices aged 19 and over could create a more inclusive opportunity for individuals who may have previously faced barriers to enter the automotive sector. However, the IMI also believes that the Strategy misses the opportunity to address its specific workforce challenges, currently with a record number of vacancies.

Despite the Labour Party’s pre-election commitment to an automotive strategy, the IMI is concerned that the sector does not appear to be firmly on the government’s radar at this crucial time. This oversight could have significant long-term consequences for the UK’s competitiveness and the delivery of its green ambitions.

The Skills England Report rightly emphasises the importance of foundational skills and long-term planning to meet the demands of evolving industries. The IMI eagerly awaits the second Skills England report and the forthcoming findings from the Industrial Strategy Green Paper, which will be critical in clarifying how the government intends to support sectors like automotive through these transformative times, and ensure that the workforce is ready to meet the demands of the future.



The IMI remains committed to working closely with the government to ensure that the needs of the automotive sector are fully considered in the next stage of policy development. It stands ready to collaborate on solutions that address current and future skills shortages, particularly in the context of the transition to net zero and the growth of digital technologies within automotive.

Earlier this month, in support of National Apprenticeship Week, the IMI called for urgency over reforms for apprenticeship funding. Its latest data shows that the automotive training workforce continues to be severely under-resourced and the pipeline of new talent is not being adequately filled by new apprenticeships. In the 2023/24 academic year, there were 7,372 automotive apprenticeship starts, 6% lower than in 2022/23.